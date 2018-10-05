‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, October 3: Bill Cries When He Holds Kelly For The First Time

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, October 3 states that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. Liam was looking after Kelly (Gabriel Sporman) since Steffy would be in meetings the whole day, and the nanny was not available. They talked about the custody hearing and wondered if Bill (Don Diamont) was okay. Just then, Bill called and asked if it was okay if he came over to spend some time with his two sons. According to She Knows Soaps, Liam agreed.

It was the first day after the judge made his ruling and Will (Finnegan George) woke up to both Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom) still being at home. They explained to him that they wanted to be there for him in the mornings. He asked about his dad and wanted to know if he would become preoccupied with work again. They believed that Bill would step up and be a good father to him. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) arrived and gloated about the decision that the judge made.

The intimates photo shoot was underway and Xander (Adain Bradley) was uncomfortable in front of the camera. Zoe (Kiara Barnes) tried to give him pointers on how to relax. According to Soap Central, she told him to think about what he was wearing and imagine who he would like to wear it for. He relaxed for a short while, but soon froze up again. Zoe joined him, and the photographer encouraged them to turn up the heat. When it seemed as if they would kiss, Emma (Nia Sioux) turned away.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, a concerned Will asks Katie and Thorne how often he will be able to see Bill. pic.twitter.com/jAJnxHAXKG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 3, 2018

Ridge praised the designs, and told Sally that her designs were classy and naughty, exactly what one would expect from Forrester. He told Zoe that she brought the lingerie to life, and noted that she was good for Xander as it wasn’t easy being a model.

Later, Emma walked in as Zoe and Xander were talking. She said that Zoe had had her hands all over Xander during the shoot. She said that he had fled London to get away from Zoe, yet now they were modeling underwear together. She said this was wrong for many reasons. Xander defended Zoe and said that he was nervous since it was his first shoot and that she helped him, but Emma said that she expected that behavior from Zoe. She didn’t expect if from Xander.

Xander is rocking his first photo shoot. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/6YcxfaNoKe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 3, 2018

Bill pitched up at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. Just then, Wyatt got a text message from Sally which said that she needed to see him urgently. Wyatt asked if it was okay with them if he left. Bill and Liam both told him that it was fine. Bill thanked Liam for his words in the courtroom. He said that the only person whom he hadn’t alienated in the family was Kelly (Gabriel Sporman). He asked if he could see her. Liam introduced her to her grandfather and placed her in Bill’s arms. It was the first time he held her.

Bill was awestruck by her “angelic face” and praised Liam and Steffy for her. He started crying as he told the baby how much he loved his sons. He said that Liam was a good man and father and that he admired and respected him. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.