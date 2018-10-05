‘The View’ Hosts Blasts GOP Members, Saying They’re ‘Allowing’ Sexual Misconduct With Kavanaugh Appointment

The View panelists blasted the GOP for sending a “dangerous” message to young boys and men across America if they confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin were furious at GOP senators for backing Kavanaugh, despite three women coming forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

The trio agreed that confirming Kavanaugh to this lifetime appointment sends a dangerous message to young boys and men from this moment on, saying that committing these crimes is okay and “allowed.”

“The message to boys is, ‘If you become a powerful man, you’re allowed to grope a woman,'” co-host Joy Behar remarked, according to Lifezette. “This is what the message is to boys. And that’s a very bad message,” she noted.

Behar also added that she doesn’t “believe these senators don’t care about their daughters. They’re just saying this for political purposes to push Kavanaugh through.”

“But do you realize that not one male senator said he was worried about his daughters? Everyone’s worried about their sons,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg stated.

“If you are worried about your son, you want there to be investigative stuff happening so that you can show whether your son is innocent or guilty.”

The panel then debated the issue further, remarking that there are some people calling this a “hard time for men.”

Goldberg denounced the statement, stating that this behavior allows this type of culture towards women to continue, perhaps furthering the difficulty of women being believed when they claim they have been assaulted.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday, as noted by CNN, that “it’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of.”

His son, Donald Trump Jr., also was quoted as saying that he “fears” more for his sons than his daughters in light of the #MeToo movement, as reported by Newsweek.

The panel debated whether Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) or Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) should be held responsible for the FBI probe to be limited to one week. The FBI conducted an investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh, beginning September 28.

“It doesn’t matter,” Goldberg interrupted. “The message to women is, ‘We’re not listening.’ That’s the message.”

Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers during a high school party in suburban Maryland.

Two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, also came forward with stories of their own regarding Kavanaugh’s actions.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the accusations against him.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.