Melania Trump Almost Falls Over Feeding Baby Elephants

First Lady Melania Trump continued her tour of Africa with a two-day trip to Kenya, where she visited a national park near Nairobi, the country’s capital, as reported by The Express.

Trump traveled the park in a safari vehicle and had a close encounter with some zebras before heading to the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage to feed some baby elephants. Trump wore a white shirt and khaki trousers and was dressed down in traditional safari garb. The wife of President Donald Trump fed two elephants and seemed to be enjoying her time as she stroked the young creatures.

As she took part in personally feeding the young elephants, Trump lost her footing at one point as an energetic elephant raced past her. Trump was visibly frightened and put her hand out to push the elephant away. The workers around her were helpless as Trump had to jump back to avoid the mini-stampede.

The risky moment didn’t put a damper on Trump’s visit, as CNN reporter Kate Bennett tweeted “I have covered @FLOTUS [Melania Trump] for almost two years and have never seen her smile and laugh more than she is now with these baby elephants.”

The stop in Kenya is third of four stops that Trump will partake in as she tours the continent and meets its leaders in an effort to publicize her children’s welfare campaign. Trump had previously been in Ghana and Malawi during this trip.

Trump was joined by the First Lady of Kenya Margaret Kenyatta on her safari. Kenyatta will also accompany her on a visit to the Kenya National Theatre for some performances that highlight Kenya’s culture as well as another safari that will be focused on wildlife conservation. They have already visited a children’s orphanage in Nairobi and witnessed a performance put on by local children at the Nairobi National Theatre.

Kenyatta had previously been hosted by the First Lady during her trip to the White House and Melania spoke last week at the United Nations about her interest in the Agency for International Development in Kenya.

When her time in Kenya is complete, Trump will be taking her visit to Egypt, where she will be focusing on child welfare, education, tourism, and conservation, according to The Express report.

President Donald Trump paid tribute to his wife while he tended to affairs in the United States, tweeting, “Our country’s great First Lady, Melania, is doing really well in Africa. The people love her, and she loves them! It is a beautiful thing to see.”