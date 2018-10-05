The Top 5 Sexiest Photos Of Shakira On Instagram

Global icon and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Shakira has been in the news on a regular basis lately, and for a lot more than letting Britney Spears know her salsa moves aren’t all that bad. She wrapped up her North American tour, per Pollstar, putting together some very impressive sales figures for her final week. She will be heading back to Latin America, where her fan base is significantly higher than in the U.S., where she will go from playing 25,000 – 30.,000 seat sold-out shows, to 100,000 plus sold-out football stadiums.

As if that wasn’t enough, her newest fragrance, Dream, was announced only a couple of weeks ago with an early 2019 launch date, as reported by Billboard. Then she has been making headlines for her philanthropic works, both personally and with UNICEF, her single “Clandestino” with Maluma is still riding high on three separate Latin music charts per Billboard, and there is talk of adding more shows to her Latin American tour as tickets are already sold out for her next 10 upcoming shows.

Between all of that, Shakira has been keeping her 53.3 million Instagram followers in the loop on everything that is going on, both on tour, in her businesses, and a little behind-the-scenes real life stuff as well. In some parts of the world, even the pictures she posts of her breakfast are news, just like it is for a Kardashian in the U.S.

Shakira is still performing “Hips Don’t Lie” regularly, and has also found a use for the phrase marketing clothing. As can be seen in this backstage photo, and many others, she wears what she sells, and she wears it well.

Shakira, whose name means “Woman of grace,” in Arabic, got her start as an actress on a daytime soap opera. Despite her elementary school choir director telling her she sounded like a goat as reported by Business Insider. She was actually banned by the teacher from the choir, and she was also at times asked not to sing with her class on special occasions such as parent’s day according to some uncorroborated rumors.

Shakira first made waves in the U.S. with her album Laundry Service, released in Spanish and English, which included the hit song “Underneath Your Clothes.” While she was already a major star in Latin America and had a big following in Europe, until that album was released, She wasn’t well known outside of a few areas of the U.S. that had contemporary Latino radio stations.

While she has become famous for her dancing, fans that see her live also discover that she will play piano, guitar, and drums during her concert. Shakira always makes a point of putting on a high energy show filled with costume changes and pyrotechnics.

Shakira will resume her tour with back-to-back sold-out shows in Mexico City, eventually winding through Dominica, Buenos Aires, Chile, and Ecuador, before taking a short break and resuming a schedule of select shows to be announced at a later date.