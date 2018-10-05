Alyssa Milano Cried For Help After Being Sexually Abused At Famous Pop Star’s Concert

Actress Alyssa Milano choked back tears recalling being sexually assaulted at a famous pop star’s concert when she was just 19-years-old.

Milano added a video to her Twitter account where she spoke about her own assault while protesting in Senator Susan Collins office. Senator Collins was one of the Republican senators who called the FBI’s investigation of Brett Kavanaugh “very thorough” despite the organization only calling nine witnesses to verify accusations against the Supreme Court Justice nominee.

“I told one of my #MeToo stories in @SenatorCollins office. I was with her constituent. We asked to speak with Senator Collins. She hid. Here’s my story through a ‘human microphone.’ I’ll never know if she heard me. *Trigger Warning*.”

In the clip, Milano told a crowd of supporters in Collins’ office, “When I was 19 years old, I was at a concert of a very famous pop star who told the crowd to get closer to her. This resulted in a stampede. People were smashed against each other. I couldn’t breathe. I thought I was gonna die.”

She tearfully continued the story of her assault by remarking, “From behind me, I felt a hand up my skirt, and I was punched repeatedly in the vagina.”

She continued, “I couldn’t turn around. I looked to the stage, and I looked to the security guards, and I said, ‘Please help me.’ And they couldn’t help me. They shook their head. I managed to break free, and I climbed up the stage to get away from my predator.”

Milano explained that she did not tell anyone about the assault because, in the sea of people behind her at the show, she could not find her assailant.

“I couldn’t report because I didn’t know who it was to report. And I didn’t tell anybody because I didn’t know who it was to tell on. And I kept the secret just like Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford kept her secret for decades,” she said of the woman who testified against Kavanaugh in front of Congress.

Hello, @Sen_JoeManchin. This is Luciux. She is your constituent. Please watch her brave testimonial of why you must #VoteNo on Kavanaugh. Please watch. Please listen. pic.twitter.com/UrUzdtrHKW — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 4, 2018

Milano has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement. She was seated in the audience while both Kavanaugh and Ford testified.

She actively opposes the appointment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him by Ford and several other women, reported Us Weekly.

She has shared over a dozen videos on her Twitter from people in Alaska, North Dakota, West Virginia, South Carolina, Arizona, and Colorado, each sharing their stories in an effort to show senators why some of their constituents want them to vote no on his nomination.