Brett Kavanaugh’s Testimony Is Believed To Have Misled The Senate On These Occasions

With the FBI investigation into claims of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh wrapped up, it is more than likely that by the end of Friday the world will know whether he will become the next Supreme Court Justice, but his statements made under oath during his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee have caused some critics to believe the vote should already be a moot point. They say Kavanaugh’s testimony was evasive, misleading, and probably false, all while being made under oath, reports Business Insider.

There are several key topics that many believe Kavanaugh was not entirely truthful when speaking on, none more so than the summer of 1982. When Kavanaugh said he never attended events such as the one his accuser Christine Blasey Ford described, it flies in the face of the calendars he produced, which included very similar sounding events. According to the report, on July 1, 1982, Kavanaugh marked his calendar with a note that he was going to a friend’s house to drink beer. Two of the people at that house were present at the party where Ford said she was assaulted.

When Kavanaugh said that the four witnesses questioned deny the claims, it’s an exaggeration of their testimony saying they didn’t recall the event. His claim also includes Leland Ingham Keyser, who said that while she doesn’t remember the event in question, she believes Ford.

WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham argued that any kind of lying or perjury is unacceptable for a judge Now, he defends Kavanaugh who publicly misled "the Senate under oath" pic.twitter.com/j01SoPyRvP — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) October 3, 2018

While Kavanaugh was clear when he said Ford and himself did not travel in the same social circles, it ignores the fact that Ford at one point dated a friend of the nominee and that Ford was friends with Mike Judge, a close friend of Kavanaugh, for years before the incident in 1982.

Kavanaugh was evasive about his past as a heavy drinker and denied ever blacking out. This is almost the opposite of claims by his friends and associates, who described Kavanaugh as “sloppy drunk,” “frequently, incoherently drunk,” and “aggressive and belligerent” when drinking. One of his classmates at Yale disputed his claims that he never suffered a blackout as not “credible.”

As for his claims that the drinking age being 18 at the time, Kavanaugh entered a grey area, as the age was shifted from 18 to 21 during the summer of 1982. He did correct that statement, saying “The drinking age was 18 in Maryland for most of my time in high school, and was 18 in D.C. for all of my time in high school.”

Democrats have called on the FBI’s investigation to be expanded to include Kavanaugh’s potential perjury during his government testimonies over the years. While that is looking like a lost cause, Kavanaugh’s statements under oath might prove to be the tipping point as his confirmation vote approaches.