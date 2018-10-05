Lisa Vanderpump Not Talking To Any Co-Stars Except Denise Richards, Kyle Richards Speaks Out On ‘RHOBH’ Drama

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' queen bee is reportedly isolating herself after a feud with her co-stars.

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly on the outs with all of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars except Denise Richards, but it’s not a mean girl gang-up, says longtime Bravo star Kyle Richards.

Us Weekly reports that RHOBH veteran Vanderpump is not on speaking terms with any of her co-stars except for newcomer Denise Richards. Multiple sources told the celebrity gossip site that that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley allegedly caught Vanderpump in a lie.

“She is not talking to any of the cast except for Denise. There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered. The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

The sources also revealed that Kyle Richards got into a heated argument with Vandeprump’s husband, Ken Todd, and was told she “would never be allowed in their house again.”

Kyle Richards, who has been a longtime friend of Vanmderpump and her husband, later set the record straight about the feud rumors. After posting an Instagram that showed her and the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, sans Vanderpump, posing at a Boy George concert with pal Billy Idol, Richards told an accusing fan, “Nobody has ganged up on anyone. Wait and watch.”

Another RHOBH insider revealed that Denise Richards is the only cast member who is willingly shooting the 9th season of the Bravo reality show with Vanderpump.

Last month, Rinna and Girardi shaded an unnamed RHOBH star—presumably Vanderpump— refusing to pose with the rest of the co-stars on Instagram Live. An insider told Us that Vanderpump “wanted to shoot separately and do hair and makeup separately.”

Another source recently told TMZ that Vanderpump has completely isolated herself from the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

“Lisa is making almost zero effort to interact with the rest of the women on the show — on camera and off. Other cast members are getting frustrated with Lisa’s isolation and it’s approaching boiling point.”

At a benefit at Vanderpump’s Pump restaurant earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members were noticeably absent after a long history of attending her past events.

“I’d rather not talk about that right now,” Vanderpump told Hollywood Life. The star also said that the longtime reality show could “carry on” without her, adding, “Oh, everything comes to an end at some point.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo later this year.