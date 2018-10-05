Chance The Rapper’s Generous $1M Donation Will Help The People Of Chicago In This Way

Chance the Rapper has announced he has pledged $1 million to support Chicago mental health services during his second annual summit for his nonprofit SocialWorks on October 4.

Chance the Rapper took the stage in front of Chicago Public Schools educators, principals, and health care experts during a live stream on his Twitter page with a major announcement for the city.

His initiative will benefit six different mental wellness providers with $100,000 grants in Cook County, Illinois, as reported by Rolling Stone. Chance calls the new initiative “My State of Mind,” which will serve as a mental health resource for the people of Chicago that may need assistance.

Those who attended the summit included members of the Illinois Health Department of Human Services and Chicago Department of Health.

“We need a new space to get information on how they feel and where they can go,” Chance noted during his presentation.

The rapper also declared that he would add to the donations he made last year to the Chicago public school system. Last year, he donated $1 million to Chicago Public School Foundation “for arts and enrichment programming.”

“This year, 20 more schools will get $100K,” Chance remarked. “We will be upping the game in terms of equity, in terms of what is rightfully yours. Principals, teachers, we got your back.”

Supporting Chance and his non-profit SocialWorks were stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, and Oprah Winfrey, ABC Chicago reported.

Applications for those mental health grants begin in January.

Billboard reported that the Coloring Book artist, 25, wants to accomplish even more with his philanthropic efforts moving forward.

He plans on continuing to expand on his work with the Chicago public school system. He promised to donate more than $2M into education, with the help of major companies such as Google.

Billboard also noted that the rapper, through his SocialWorks initiative, has also put on 33 OpenMike in Chicago, providing a safe haven for students to try things creatively that otherwise, they might not have the outlet to do so.

The Chicago-bred rapper has invited celebrity pals such as Childish Gambino and Kanye West, who have attended these open mike sessions.

It was in March of 2017 that the rapper revealed his plans for assisting Chicago schools, revealed Billboard.

Chance expressed his disappointment in Gov. Rauner and placed the focus on the children during his first press conference. “While I am disappointed in Gov. Rauner, that will not stop me from doing all I can to support Chicago’s most valuable resource: its children,” he stated during the conference.

The rapper is a product of the Chicago Public School system, so his donations strike a very personal chord.