Brad Pitt Rumored To Be Dating Spiritual Healer Sat Hari Khalsa, As Per The ‘Daily Mail’

Brad Pitt has been linked to a string of women ever since he split up with Angelina Jolie, with the latest one being spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa.

According to the Daily Mail, the 54-year-old actor was spotted cozying up to Khalsa at an event in Los Angeles on Saturday. The two were reportedly seen “deep in conversation” at the Silverlake Conservatory Music 2018 Annual Benefit Art auction.

The gala event was hosted by Pitt’s close friend and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea (real name Michael Peter Balzary). Khalsa was a former tour “holistic nurse” for the rock band, which has sparked rumors that Flea was the one who introduced her to Pitt. The actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, has also been spotted wearing Khalsa’s jewelry.

The pair were reportedly sitting beside each other at the event while chatting and laughing the whole time, witnesses claim. But according to the Daily Mail, other sources said the duo is “not dating” and weren’t even attending the event together.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Pitt made a rare appearance at the annual gala, which this year raised more than $1 million for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, the Los Angeles music school Flea co-founded in 2001. The event was attended by around 300 guests, including Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis and Rashida Jones. Marc Maron emceed, and Lindsey Buckingham and k.d. lang performed during the night.

Khalsa is just the latest person to be romantically linked to the Fight Club star, who has been rumored to date a series of women since he divorced his second wife Jolie, including fellow A-lister Sienna Miller and MIT professor Neri Oxman.

But Pitt surely has bigger things to worry about now, as he is currently involved in a custody battle with Jolie, 43, over their six children. When the two split in September 2016, Jolie was granted full custody of their kids. But according to Hollywood Life, the Maleficent star is now feeling “overwhelmed with her life.”

“Angelina is an emotional roller coaster after her divorce from Brad. One week she feels completely over him and the next week she genuinely misses the father of her children. She is desperately trying to keep it all together as she raises the kids, and continues to work on her career,” a source told HL.

“She never imagined she would be in her 40s with three failed marriages and a single parent to six kids. Even though the divorce was her choice, she has a hard time not being mad at him for no longer being around,” the insider added.