Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Rivalry Turns Nasty In A Big Way

The Irishman has accused the UFC Lightweight Champion of "associating with terrorists"

Conor McGregor has been at it again – causing a scene that is.

The Mirror reports that the fighting Irishman took a pot shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of their hugely-anticipated bout this weekend.

McGregor accused his opponent of “associating with terrorists” and called the UFC lightweight champion’s manager “A F**snitch terrorist rat.”

Nurmagomedov’s manager who was the main target for McGregor’s rage was allegedly an informant for the FBI.

McGregor snarled that he didn’t even “know how that man is in this f ** country.”

“He was pulled off a flight going from Cairo, Egypt to New York on September 11, 2001 and caught with five passports in his possession. “He turned informant and turned on the people he was working with. I don’t even know how that man is in this f ** country.”

The 30-year-old went on to compare Nurmagomedov’s manager’s situtation with the plight of his own people – the Irish.

The cage fighter explained how Irish people are facing “all this immigration stuff on the way over” an how is own family is getting stopped at the airport by the authorities.

“And then you’ve got this man with such a crazy background, Ali Abdelaziz, and he’s rocking around free. It begs belief, to be honest.”

Of course all the talking will shortly come to an end when the Irishman and the unbeaten Russian go toe to toe in the Las Vegas cage this weekend.

UFC President Dana White has already predicted the showdown between the two will be the biggest fight in the company’s history.

Nurmagomedov is the odds on favorite having won all 26 of his professional fights. McGregor on the other had has a definite point to prove after a two-year absence following his defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor who was also stripped of his two UFC titles will have a chance to win one back on his return to the Octagon but it’s to going to be easy.

Nurmagomeodov is a ferocious foe who has no love for the Irishman.

“I am ruthless; I am coming to put a hole into this man’s skull and dig my knuckle into his orbital bone.

“I’m going to aim right between that man’s eyes. Once I hit him he is going to turn weak. I expect panic in him early but we’ve prepared for every outcome. I am here to enjoy this because this is what I love. I am going to come out fast at the bell, pressure him and send that man’s nose into the nosebleeds.”

As you can see for Nurmagomedov and McGregor this fight has become very personal.

The world watches.