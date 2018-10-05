‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, October 2: Katie Wins Custody, Bill & Will In Tears

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, October 2 states that Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) needed no time to deliberate on his decision in the Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) custody battle. The court summarized the facts before he made his ruling.

According to She Knows Soaps, he said that it was obvious that Bill definitely loved Will (Finnegan George), and so did Katie. He mentioned that he also had a son and said that the father and son bond was special. The facts showed that he effectively abandoned him when he pursued his daughter-in-law Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and that it was not acceptable. Although Bill regretted his mistakes, nothing prevented him from hurting his sons again, and that he could do the same to Will.

Soap Central reported Katie asked the judge to speak and she told the court that she and Bill were united by the fact that they both loved their son. It was never her intention to hurt Bill. Judge McMullen then made his ruling in favor of Katie. He noted that Bill’s behavior was concerning and referred to how he had treated his older sons. He told them that they could work out Bill’s visitation schedule and that he could approach the court in six months to revisit the custody situation.

Katie and Bill agree to break the news of the court's ruling to their son, Will, together. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/rX7TsAy1ss #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/98jVJxBZUj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 2, 2018

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was ecstatic upon hearing the decision and encouraged Katie to smile. He then took a call from Eric (John McCook) and told him that Katie had won sole custody of Will. Katie and Bill talked and she told him that she never wanted the situation to come to this point. She wanted him to make Will his top priority from this point forward, and Bill agreed that he would do better.

Bill asked Katie if he could see Will. She said that she and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) would tell Will what the judge’s decision was, and that Bill could speak to him afterwards. In the meantime, everyone else was discussing the outcome. Bill joined his sons and thanked them for trying to be fair on the stand. Liam (Scott Clifton) advised him not to blow his chance with Will this time around and to try and regain custody when the time came.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, a concerned Will asks Katie and Thorne how often he will be able to see Bill. pic.twitter.com/jAJnxHAXKG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 3, 2018

Later, at Katie’s house, Thorne and Katie told Will that he would continue living there. They said that he could see his dad whenever he wanted to and they wouldn’t try to keep them apart. Will wanted to know if his dad was okay. Bill entered just then and said that he was fine.

Bill and Will shared an emotional scene where the father promised to love him a little more every day. He said that he was proud of him and that he was the best thing in his life. Bill and Will hugged. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.