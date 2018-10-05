College Student Creates ‘Exit Survey’ For Men Who Ghost Her

A 21-year-old Georgetown University student, Katie Miller, is tired of being ghosted by men she dates, a feeling many other women her age can relate to as well. But instead of scoffing a pound of ice cream and downing a bottle or two of vino, she came up with a much better solution that might also be able to help her out on future dating endeavors.

As Insider reported, Miller created an “exit survey,” which she sends to men when their relationship ends, or even just when a guy she has been unofficially dating decides to stop seeing her. Her solution went viral after her friend, Abby Govindan, shared it on Twitter.

“I actually made the survey on Sunday after being ghosted yet again,” Miller explained. “I wanted to see if I could prevent that, and I wanted to ask why it happened without initiating a conversation.”

The questions on the survey are fairly simple and easy to understand.

“What is wrong with Katie?” “What is wrong with you?” and “Would you refer Katie to a friend?” She also asks them whether they would “like to remain on the mailing list if another opportunity opens up.”

there's this girl i know who sends an exit survey to every guy she casually AND seriously dates fjdklafj;sdlkfja pic.twitter.com/famP4hVMWv — Abby G????vindan (@abbygov) October 1, 2018

According to Miller, not every guy has been open and happy to respond to her survey, but an overwhelming number have actually been quite agreeable about it.

“Not every guy has responded, and the ones who have are very nice,” Miller said.

In response to Miller’s question “What could Katie have done to enhance this experience for you?” she received plenty of helpful feedback, such as, “No biting,” “Come to some bars with me,” “visited maine,” “More tater tots,” and “Give me a shoulder massage.”

Govindan’s post on Twitter has been retweeted almost 4,000 times and has over 20,000 likes, showing just how much people are loving Miller’s solution to a long-standing problem that women are fed up of dealing with.

“I admire Katie’s candidness and bravery,” Govindan said. “Dating as a woman is always going to be a complete nightmare; I really enjoyed Katie’s nonchalant approach to breakups.”

According to Insider, the reason Miller didn’t share her survey on social media herself is that she isn’t all that interested in the platform, but was happy for Govindan to share it, as it may help someone else out along the way.

“I’m hoping the responses give me something to improve on so that dating can be less confusing,” she said.