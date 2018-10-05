‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, October 1: Brooke & Wyatt Defend Bill, Steffy Weighs In On Case

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, October 1 had Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) at the courthouse. Justin (Aaron D. Spears) called Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to the stand as a character witness for Bill. Wyatt told the court about his relationship with Katie and how they kept it a secret from Will (Finnegan George), who is his half-brother. B&B viewers will remember that eventually it was that fact that prompted Katie to end their engagement. He also related that Bill had been shot earlier this year.

According to She Knows Soaps, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) brought up Bill’s less than stellar parenting skills. He led Wyatt into testifying that his father bribed him with a Ferrari so that he would keep quiet about Bill’s role in keeping Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) apart. Wyatt had figured out that Bill wanted everyone to believe that he and Steffy were having an affair, but that it was untrue. Wyatt said that despite the stupid mistakes his father had made, he was a better person around Will. BB fans thought it was interesting that despite being hurt numerous times by their father, both Bill’s sons stood up for him in court.

Back at Forrester Creations, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy were discussing the case while looking through photographs. Both were worried about the impact it may have on the Spencer brothers. It was good to see that the ladies could still have a decent conversation without it turning into a debate. Steffy offered some interesting insight into the case by saying that she didn’t think it would make much of a difference what the court ruled. In her opinion, Bill would do whatever it takes to retain custody of Will even if the judge ruled against him.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) also defended Bill. Justin led his witness to talk about the time after Will was born and Katie abandoned him by leaving him with her and Bill. Brooke said that at the time Katie suffered from postpartum depression, and that she later turned to alcohol. Carter made Brooke clarify that Katie’s alcoholism was only for a short period and that it was exacerbated by the fact that Bill had fallen in love with Brooke and was chasing after her. BB fans know that Katie was betrayed by Bill and Brooke on several occasions. She ended her testimony by stating that although he wasn’t a perfect father, at least he was trying.

Bill was sworn in and told the court that he thought that Katie would cut him slack the same way that he cut her slack while she was dealing with her issues. He never really took ownership of the fact that he ignored his son for so long despite Katie having showed the court on a calendar how much time he had missed with Will. Instead, he said that the missed dates on the calendar made the situation look worse than what it was. He went on to blame the Forresters for wanting to keep Will from him. He also brought up the fact that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie got married rather hastily and added that he could do the same. Bill said that he would never stop fighting for Will.

Katie was the final witness and talked about Bill as a father. She noted that he possessed many positive qualities but that a father needed to be present in his child’s life. Katie was very emotional when she took the stand and it seemed to affect Judge McMullen (Joe Lando). When she finished, the presiding officer said that he didn’t need any deliberating time. His decision was already made. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.