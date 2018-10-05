WWE ‘Super Show-Down’ 10-Match Card Preview, Early Start Time, & What Vegas Odds Are Predicting

WWE Super Show-Down is just one day away, and the event is bringing fans a stacked card featuring 10 matches. Super Show-Down comes to us bright and early from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, at 5 a.m. EST on the WWE Network. Oddly, there are no Raw titles on the line at Super Show-Down; the Intercontinental, Raw Tag Team, and Universal champions are all involved in the same six-man tag team bout, and WWE Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey is in a six-woman tag team match.

Since Raw is WWE’s primary show, many fans feel that Super Show-Down is a glorified house show because no championships are on the line from the main brand. However, there are some SmackDown championships on the line, as well as the Cruiserweight title. The probabilities listed below are all current as of the time of this writing, and for updated figures, you can visit Odds Shark. For those that may be unaware of how the odds work, the WWE superstar with the negative number is the favored wrestler to win, and the one with the positive number is the underdog. The lower the negative number, the more the superstar is favored.

Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics

Vegas has The IIconics favored to win this bout at -265, and Asuka and Naomi are the underdogs at +185. This makes sense as the WWE has been pushing The IIconics. Plus, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are Australian natives, and a victory in Australia would likely result in a huge pop for the duo from the MCG crowd.

Many fans feel that Asuka has been poorly used in the WWE, and they may not be happy to see her go from a top contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to a tag match. However, a heel turn could be in the future of “The Empress of Tomorrow,” and some experts are expecting her to turn on Naomi at Super Show-Down, setting up a feud between the two.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Melbourne’s own Buddy Murphy will once again challenge Cedric Alexander for the title. This is the only title match where the Vegas odds are in the challenger’s favor at Super Show-Down, as Murphy is favored at -180 and Alexander is at +140. While it’s unlikely that any title would change hands at an event that airs so early in the morning, and not at a major pay-per-view, the WWE website is really pumping up the fact that this is in front of Buddy’s hometown.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bar will challenge The New Day in what could end up being the match of the night. These two teams had a great series of matches on Raw, and this one could steal the show on Saturday morning. The New Day are heavy favorites at -600, and The Bar sits at +400.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Champion Becky Lynch defends against Charlotte Flair. Lynch is one of the most popular superstars out of all the WWE brands. Given the huge push “The Lass Kicker” has been given as of late, most fans feel that it’s highly unlikely that she would drop the title so soon, even to Charlotte Flair. Lynch is the favorite at -260, and Flair is the underdog at +190.

No. 1 Contender Match

The Miz will face Daniel Bryan at Super Show-Down, and the winner will receive a shot at the WWE Championship, though when they will get that title opportunity is still unknown. The Miz keeps getting the better of Bryan as of late, so a victory for Daniel is expected. Daniel Bryan is favored at -260, and “The A-Lister” is at +180.

However, some WWE experts are expecting a Miz victory. If AJ Styles once again retains against Samoa Joe, he will need a heel to feud with. Arguably, Miz is the biggest heel on the WWE roster. An “A-Lister” victory would also allow Bryan to chase the title, perhaps, all the way to WrestleMania.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Shield will face off against Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman, and Drew McIntyre. To no surprise, Roman Reigns and his band of brothers are favored at -260, and their opponents sit at +200. WWE fans are expecting an Ambrose heel turn sometime in the future, but most pundits feel that if that does happen it won’t be at Super Show-Down.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins will square off against The Riott Squad. Most WWE insiders feel that it’s doubtful that Rousey will lose her first contest at this event, even if it is a tag team match. The Riott Squad are the underdogs at +334, and Rousey and company are huge favorites at -500.

Bobby Lashley & John Cena vs. Elias & Kevin Owens

Cena wrestling these days is a rarity, so many fans feel that there is no way he is going to lose if he’s flying all the way to Australia for a match. The Vegas odds align with those fans, as Cena and Lashley are favored at a whopping -575, and Owens and Elias sit at +375. However, like The Miz contest, this could be another upset. Cena loves to put talent over, and Elias and Owens look to be angled to receive a huge push.

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles will once again defend the title against Samoa Joe. The champion is favored at -180, and the challenger is a modest underdog at +140. The last time these two met at Hell in a Cell Joe lost the bout, but it was later revealed that Styles was tapping out and the referee missed it. Booking wise, most experts feel it doesn’t make much sense for AJ to lose the title at Super Show-Down, given how their last match ended. If the WWE wanted the belt on Joe, a major title change would likely happen during primetime.

The WWE has really been pushing “The Phenomenal One” as a strong champion, having him beat Nakamura three times in a row and retain against Joe two times in a row, so another victory here is somewhat expected. Plus, if Miz is championship bound, his victory will be even more impressive against a strong Styles, who has seemingly beat every top contender on the roster.

Undertaker vs. Triple H

Vegas is calling this one close, with The Undertaker sitting at -130 and “The Game” at -110. This is being advertised as the last time these two will ever meet one-on-one, though the WWE has said that about them before, so only time will tell. Regardless, this should be an entertaining contest.

Kane will be in The Undertaker’s corner, and Shawn Michaels will be in the corner of Triple H. Rumors are circulating that these four will face each other in a tag team match at Crown Jewel. If that rumor turns out to be true, a Dusty finish may occur between The Undertaker and Triple H at Super Show-Down, setting up the four WWE superstars to continue their rivalry at a later date.