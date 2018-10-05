Kendall Jenner Proves She Is All Legs While Wearing Tracksuits In Latest Instagram Photos

Kendall Jenner may have stolen viewers’ hearts as one of the lovable little sisters on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when she was a kid, but now the 22-year-old model has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. As one of the most recognizable names in fashion, Kendall has no problem securing high-profile jobs with her svelte figure and mile-long legs.

The supermodel posted a killer photo set to Instagram Thursday night. In the first photo, only Kendall’s legs are visible but they still manage to take up the whole shot in blue pants. In the second photo, Kendall has changed into a green tracksuit and plays with a dog. The green tracksuit in the second photo matches the background perfectly and Kendall looks like a true nature queen. The model was showing off looks for Adidas but it wasn’t that far off from her usual street style. While Kendall is known to pull out all the stops when she wants to look glamorous, she also looks just as fierce in loungewear or athleisure.

Kendall has also been very into monochrome looks lately. She recently walked the streets of Paris in a mustard suit and a lot of her Fashion Week afterparty looks were a singular color.

One outfit she wore that showed off her newest obsession with monochrome was her Met Gala look. The supermodel wore an all-white outfit (her purse even matched). The white jumpsuit showed off her legs and made her look supermodel-tall (which, of course, she is).

Kendall’s love of singular color/pattern usage extends into businesswear. As mentioned earlier, her yellow mustard suit was a stunning look. But the model has been known to wear similar styles before. Earlier this year, she wore an all grey pantsuit which made her look business-chic and like she had just stepped out of a 1980s movie. Kendall looks amazing in suits and loves to pair her blazers with skirts and pants.

The supermodel has worn Adidas tracksuits before. Seven months ago, she donned a black-and-white jumpsuit from the brand and looked impossibly chic with skinny shades and white heels (she even has fishnets on and they peek out of the open-toe shoes). In today’s Adidas look, the model sticks with total loyalty and dons Adidas sneakers.

Kendall just finished up Fashion Month where she traveled to Paris and Milan. The model sat out of New York City’s shows but she was still in attendance as she cheered on BFF’s Bella and Gigi Hadid.