Christina Aguilera Reveals She Felt ‘Left Out’ By The Media After Famous Britney Spears & Madonna Kiss

On air with Andy Cohen, Christina Aguilera recently shared her feelings on a little-known tidbit from 15 years ago: when Britney Spears and Madonna famously kissed onstage at the 2003 VMA awards, Aguilera also shared a kiss with Madonna. But the Aguilera-Madonna action never made it to camera. According to E! News, Aguilera told Cohen on the SiriusXM show Radio Andy that she felt a little bitter about not making headlines the next day.

“It was weird. And you know why they cut away for it? Because they cut away to get Justin [Timberlake’s] reaction,” said Christina.

Apparently, Aguilera pointed out that Timberlake and Spears weren’t even dating anymore at that point in time. In the interview, Christina called the camera switch a “cheap shot,” and rolled her eyes. Apparently, it still bugs her. Cohen made a point to say that because of the camera’s short absence, most fans don’t even know that Christina also took part in the famous kiss.

We all know about @BritneySpears and @Madonna's controversial VMAs kiss, but did you know Madge kissed @ChristinaAguilera that night too? https://t.co/GgAmQAqfig — PopCrush (@PopCrush) October 5, 2018

“I don’t think people actually totally realize that she [Madonna] made out with both of you that day,” Cohen said.

That’s when Aguilera revealed she felt “left out” of the media’s attention to her role in the kiss.

“Yeah, because I definitely saw the newspaper the next day and it was like, ‘Oh, well, I guess I got left out of that,” said Christina in response.

Most fans won’t recognize the scene in the photo above, because it didn’t make headlines like the first kiss that happened with Britney. But Aguilera told Cohen that she was ok with “letting that one go” because she got to have her own Fighter performance that night with Dave Navarro, which she called a “kick-a** performance.” But at the end of her statement, Christina can be heard softly saying, “she can have the kiss, it’s fine,” which seems to still hold a little bitterness. See a clip of the interview below.

After all these years, Spears and Aguilera still have yet to reunite. It’s hard for fans to forget the alleged “feud” that went on between the two singers back in their heyday. In a recent interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Aguilera even said she would be up for performing a duet with her millennial popstar counterpart. Apparently, Aguilera thinks that if social media had been a thing when the stars were first exploding, it would have been easier for artists to collaborate and “squash beefs.”

“Back then, it was like the media was the storyteller for you,” Aguilera told Kimmel.