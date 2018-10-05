‘The Mandalorian’: Disney Teases Fans With First Official Image For Their New ‘Star Wars’ Series

The new series will 'follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.'

Disney has released the very first image from its new live-action Star Wars series. The 10-episode series, titled The Mandalorian, is expected to cost Disney $100 million to produce and will debut on Disney’s streaming service.

According to the Star Wars website, The Mandalorian “is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.” Further details on the synopsis are below.

“We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

In addition to the first look image released for The Mandalorian, further details about the new Star Wars series have also been released.

Fans already know that the series would be written and executive produced by Emmy-nominated producer and actor Jon Favreau. However, it is now known that Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) is in charge of directing the first episode of The Mandalorian.

Added to this directorial line-up is Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson will also act as executive producers on The Mandalorian alongside Favreau and Filoni. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer on the new Star Wars series.

Jon Favreau posted synopsis details of the new series to his official Instagram account in order to entice fans to stay tuned for the latest Star Wars offering.

Now, to break down that first look image!

As Gizmodo points out, the image doesn’t reveal the gender of the lone gunfighter. They suspect this is by design. Gizmodo also describes the image as an “imposing, confident presence, with a great mix of Mandalorian armor and personal, functional additions.” Described as a gunslinger, the image shows this character certainly has a variety of weapons at their disposal with a large gun strapped to their back and another readily available at their hip.

You can view the full image below.

Disney / Lucasfilm

While this first new look at the latest Star Wars series is exciting, as yet, there is not a lot other to report in relation to the cast details for The Mandalorian.

However, filming is currently underway according to another article by Gizmodo. And leaked images from the set suggest a familiar location. Images released on Making Stars Wars show “a coastal area” that Gizmodo describes as very “Tatooine-esque.” However, as yet, the actual location of The Mandalorian series has not yet been revealed so fans will just have to hold out a little longer until further details emerge.