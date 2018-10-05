‘Bachelor’ Star Lauren Burnham Sizzles In Orange Bathing Suit, Making Her Fans Go Crazy

Lauren Burnham exactly knows how to make her fans ask for more. The star recently shared a sexy picture of herself on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a light orange bathing suit, giving a glimpse of her side-boob while generously showing her well-toned thighs.

The reality-show star captioned the picture, “Fall attire,” which received mixed comments from her followers, but within a few minutes, the picture received more than 15,000 likes.

Lauren also posted an Instagram story wherein she is seen getting her hair dyed at a beauty salon. Another story shows the 26-year-old star sharing her “hair care” secrets with the audience.

In the video, she is seen wearing a sexy hoop in her septum, but she clarifies in another Instagram story that she didn’t get her nose pierced, but used a Snapchat filter.

Per usual, fans drooled over her picture and showered her with compliments. One of her followers wrote about her tiny bathing suit, “the best kind of fall attire,” while another fan thanked her and wrote, “I couldn’t be happier.”

Lauren also liked a fan’s comment, which made him really excited. He wrote, “OMG LAUREN YOU LIKED MY COMMENT,” while another fan, who seemed to admire Lauren’s great body, asked her how she maintains her figure. She wrote to Lauren, “Can you please share your workout routine and what you like to eat?”

Lauren Burnham rose to fame after appearing as a contestant on the 22nd season of The Bachelor, which is a famous dating and relationship reality television series.

She was a runner-up on the show, but Arie Luyendyk Jr. decided to break up with the original winner, Becca, and proposed to Lauren, per the Daily Mail.

Although the break-up with Becca caused a lot of controversy among fans, Lauren and Arie have been happily together since then. In May, the couple announced that they will be tying the knot on January 12 next year in Hawaii.

Presley Ann / Getty Iamges

And although the couple shares their lovey-dovey photos on Instagram all the time, they have decided to keep their wedding a private affair with a selected number of guests.

“[The wedding] is in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery. It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests,” Arie told People.

Lauren seems to be very excited about her wedding too, as she has already started shopping for her wedding dress, per the Daily Mail.

And that’s not all. As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, the couple has already started sending out their wedding invitations as well, which shows that the couple is, indeed, very, very excited about the upcoming event in January.