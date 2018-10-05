Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Body In Crop Tank Sans Bra At Protest, Gets Mixed Reactions

Emily Ratajkowski was surprisingly arrested over protesting Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C. As a result, the model took to Instagram to share the news with her 19.8 million followers. And the reactions that she got were mixed, with most of her fans and followers commending her for her actions. Others, however, fixated on the fact that she wore no bra, as detailed by Yahoo. It’s hard to know for sure where the people came from that were criticizing her fashion choices, but perhaps they aren’t familiar with Emrata’s social media presence.

At any rate, Ratajkowski wore a small white crop-tank, high-waisted jeans, and a brown belt. She wore her hair up, with a pair of large, dark sunglasses. In the Instagram post, she also held up a white sign that said, “Respect female existence or expect our resistance.” Emily explained the situation in her captions, mentioning that the arrest was over a protest over the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. She also added, “I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

And while most of the comments were positive and encouraged Emily, others couldn’t get over the fact that she wasn’t wearing a bra. But as Yahoo noted, it was 88 degrees with 75 percent humidity, which explains why she would be wearing that outfit. Plus, the model often wears crop tops and much more daring outfits on a daily basis.

For example, Emrata wore a crop-shirt in a photo from yesterday, when she sported a snakeskin print shirt and some black biker shorts. And four days ago, the model sported a chic suit and slacks. She didn’t wear a shirt underneath, and only buttoned the suit partially.

This is hardly the first time that Emily has been the object of criticism over her outfits, or choice to pose partially or fully nude. In fact, she’s expressed in past interviews her stance on women’s sexuality. For example, this is what she told Glamour.

“And I believe in sexuality. I think it’s a wonderful thing and, if anything, I want women to understand their own sexuality outside of a patriarchal male gaze. We’re the core of sexual beings, and I think that’s something that should be celebrated rather than attacked.”

Perhaps the people trolling her Insta post over a lack of a bra would benefit from hearing that quote, because it explains a lot about why they are attacking her fashion choices to begin with.