Khloe Kardashian Goes Shirtless, Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Herself For ‘Still Standing’ In Sexy New Photos

Khloe Kardashian took to social media on Thursday night to reveal that she was “proud” of herself for still being up on her feet in a very cryptic new set of sexy photos.

Khloe Kardashian posted a set of photos of herself to Instagram this week, and the caption had fans wondering what may be going through the reality TV star’s mind.

In the photos, Khloe is seen with her blonde, shoulder-length hair parted to the side and styled in a wet look. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears a pink pant suit, complete with a bright pink blazer.

Khloe is not wearing a bra or a shirt in the photos, which show off her ample cleavage and tiny post-baby waist. Kardashian dons large hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a hot pink lip in the photo, as well as baby pink polish on her nails.

In the caption of the post, which includes two photos of the reality star as well as a video of her at the photo shoot, she reveals that she is “proud” of herself for “still standing” after all she’s been through. She also seemingly tells herself that she’s doing a “great job,” and that she needs to keep moving forward.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been posting a series of cryptic messages via her Instagram account. Earlier in the day, the new mom posted a message about being broken, and many of her followers believe that she may be referring to her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

“If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a bada– with a heart of an angel,” the post read.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of the NBA player with multiple other women surfaced online. To make matters worse, Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named True Thompson, just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

Although Khloe and Tristan are still together, and have been spotted packing on the PDA following the cheating scandal, it seems that Kardashian may have something gnawing at her, and she may be expressing it via her social media account.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!