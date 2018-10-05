‘Vikings’ Actor Clive Standen Drops New Teaser Clip For Season 5B While Show’s Creator Teases Lagertha’s Fate

Clive Standen teases fans with a new trailer while Michael Hirst suggests Lagertha might not be one of Season 5B's 'significant deaths.'

It has been an incredibly long wait between the hiatus for Season 5 of for History Channel’s Vikings. Now with less than two months to go, one of the historical drama’s stars, Clive Standen, has teased fans with a Season 5B Trailer.

Clive Standen, who plays Duke Rollo in Vikings, has posted a new trailer for Season 5 to his official Instagram account.

The trailer is captioned by Staden with, “The reign of darkness is upon us.”

While the trailer doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming plot for Season 5B of Vikings, as Metro points out, a previously posted image of Ivar the Boneless posted to Vikings actor Alex Hogh’s Instagram account forbodes devastation for the remainder of Season 5.

But, it gets worse, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, suggests during an interview with Radio Times which was published earlier in the year.

“There are, in [season] five B, significant deaths,” he explained at the time.

As for whether those “significant deaths” will include fan favorite, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), it actually seems unlikely for the time being, even taking into account the fact that Katheryn Winnick has been seen taking on a directorial role in Season 6 of Vikings.

Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

“Not necessarily,” said Hirst when he was asked whether Lagertha should be counted among those that die in Season 5B of Vikings.

“I know there’s a lot of speculation about that, people are reading the runes, but I would say don’t misread the runes. There are lots of big changes in her life but it doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s exiting – or that she’s not!”

Further on in the interview, Hirst revealed more about Lagertha’s role in Season 5B of Vikings.

“There’s a lot of brilliant stuff with [Alfred’s] brother and his mother and terrible things happen to Lagertha, which is normal, but she survives, she always survives,” Michael Hirst teased.

While it is unclear just how Season 5B of Vikings will unfold, you can you can fill in time until the show’s return by watching the new trailer below.

Previously, Clive Standen’s most recent post about Vikings was a throwback image of his character, Rollo, and his onscreen brother, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). The image, posted on September 4, shows Rollo and Ragnar standing side by side after a bloody battle between the two siblings. He captioned it with, “Rock will beat scissors every time.”

Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel on Friday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.