‘Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks Deletes Instagram Post In Which She Urges Fans To Get Their Flu Shot

After posting to her Instagram about the flu shot, it seems that anti-vaxxers have prompted Cameran Eubanks to delete the post.

After apparent outrage, Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks, 34, has recently removed an Instagram post in which she allegedly urged fans to get the flu shot this year.

Many celebrities maintain a public stance on whether or not it is important for people to get the flu shot. However, the official stance on vaccination for influenza is that all U.S. citizens should receive the inoculation.

According to E! Online, Cameran Eubanks has issued a statement via her official Instagram account explaining the reason she deleted the post.

“I just deleted a post that I made today about my belief in getting the flu shot,” Cameran explained in the post. “Never did I think it would cause such a fuss.”

While it is currently unclear what the original post contained, it seems that the next part of her apology might offer some insight.

“I’m sorry to all I offended who don’t believe in vaccinating themselves and their children. If you do not vaccinate I do not think you are stupid or wrong. We just disagree.”

“I have always said I will not talk about religion or politics on social media and now I’m adding vaccines too,” Cameran Eubanks concluded the post with.

As Pop Culture points out, many fans of the Southern Charm star immediately jumped to her defense.

“Um, your post literally reminded me to sign up for ours,” one fan pointed out on the post. “Appointments booked. Thank you for posting about it!”

“It’s not a matter of belief or disbelief, nor opinion,” another person added. “It’s a matter of science and facts. Vaccines save lives and suffering and those who choose not to certainly have the right to that choice, but yeah, they are wrong.”

Another fan pointed out that Cameran Eubanks was entitled to her opinion and shouldn’t be ostracized because of it.

“My family doesn’t get the flu shot… and I still found nothing wrong with your post! People must stop projecting their own horrible lives on others, we can all be different and it is OK! Keep doing you! Xoxo”

Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks Deletes Flu Shot Photo After Coming Under Fire from Anti-Vaxxers https://t.co/HgBqHSfBk0 pic.twitter.com/got8xCVQ8X — RazzleTazzle (@RazzleTazzleMag) October 5, 2018

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., “estimates of the range of flu-associated deaths that occurred in the United States during the three decades prior to 2007… from the 1976-1977 season to the 2006-2007 flu season, flu-associated deaths ranged from a low of about 3,000 to a high of about 49,000 people.”

The flu shot may only reduce flu outbreaks in the general public by 40 to 60 percent. However, for some that are compromised or suffer from other symptoms and conditions that can be exacerbated by influenza, a yearly flu shot is their only defense against worsening conditions.