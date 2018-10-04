Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Game One Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

The Atlanta Braves play their first postseason game in five years as they travel to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in the NLDS Game One.

The Atlanta Braves, riding only their second National League East Division championship since 2005, per Baseball Reference, head to southern California to face the team that has won the NL West for the last six straight seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the second NL Division series gets underway with a Game One that will live stream from Chavez Ravine.

In fact, the last time the Braves were in the playoffs, in 2013, they faced the Dodgers in the NLDS that season as well — only to be eliminated by Los Angeles in five games, according to BR data. But the Dodgers are considered heavy favorites in the 2018 edition of the best-of-five series.

History suggests, however, that at least for the Dodgers Game One may be the most important contest of the series. Starting with that 2013 series against the Braves, Dodgers Nation recalls, the Dodgers have won the opener of a postseason series five times — and they have won four of those. Only in the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros have the Dodgers failed to win a playoff series since 2013 in which they won the opener.

But the Dodgers have not won any playoff series in that span when they drop the series opener.

Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu will try to get Los Angeles off to a fast start on Thursday. Victor Decolongon / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers NL Division Series Game One, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 5:37 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the historic, 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, October 4. That start time will be 8:37 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:37 p.m. Central.

Given their recent Game One history, Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts is placing a heavy responsibility on 31-year-old South Korean lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu, who pitched only 82 1/3 innings in the 2018 season, according to the MLB website stats. But in those relatively few innings, Ryu was dominant, recording 89 strikeouts and a slim, 1.97 ERA.

But Ryu was even better pitching in Dodger Stadium, making nine starts there covering 54 2/3 innings with 60 whiffs and a 1.15 ERA, per BR data.

The Braves counter with 26-year-old, fifth-year righty Mike Foltynewicz, a 2010 first-round draft pick, 19th overall, by the Houston Astros. But Foltynewicz finally reached his potential in 2018, making the All Star team for the first time and finishing with a 2.85 ERA, per the MLB site. But Foltynewicz faced the Dodgers only once this season and lost, allowing four runs in a five-inning stint.

Mike Foltynewicz will start the Atlanta Braves’ first playoff game since 2013. Rob Carr / Getty Images

