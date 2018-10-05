Ashley Graham Shows All Her Curves In Racy Modeling Shoot For Plus-Size Brand Addition Elle

Model Ashley Graham flaunted her daring curves in an all-new behind-the-scenes clip of her photoshoot with a plus-size lingerie brand.

The industry-changing model wore intimates from Addition Elle, according to a Daily Mail report. Graham took to Instagram to share her time in “lingerie land” with her 7.5 million followers. In the multiple clips, the model showed how she accentuated her curves to their fullest potential while the photographer snapped images.

Her first video showed a glowing Graham wearing a nude colored matching set with a balcony bra and high-cut lacy panties. She kept her brunette hair down and messy and her face was made up with a neutral “I woke up like this” pallet and glowing highlights.

In the next clip, Graham looked sultry in black. The stylish bra featured a strappy look with a lace inset. The matching lacy panties were also high-waisted.

Recently Graham released her brand new podcast, Pretty Big Deal. Her first episode featured Kim Kardashian, according to an Inquisitr report, who is certainly a pretty big deal herself. The beauty mogul discussed her children, North West, 5; Saint West, 2-and-a-half; and Chicago West, 8 months. On Graham’s inaugural podcast. Kardashian revealed that her oldest, North, is not a fan of her younger siblings.

Kardashian told the model, “North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused. She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world. She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.'”

With such a big-name first guest, Pretty Big Deal got off to a great start with a lot of attention from the media and fans of both women.

Graham recently told Good Morning America that she’s over the backhanded compliment that she often hears — “you’re pretty for a big girl” — according to an ABC report.

The 30-year-old said, “I’m tired of people picking apart my body and telling me I’m not big enough, or telling me that I’m too big, I’m not healthy or I’m trying lose weight. You’re never going to be good enough for anyone.”

Graham’s new podcasts will come out every Tuesday, and every Thursday videos that go with the podcasts will hit YouTube. The model said that no topic is off limits.