‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Teri Hatcher Pens Letter To President Trump Detailing Her Sexual Assault At Age 5

'I battled demons,' Teri Hatcher admitted in her story

Since Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward with her allegations of being sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the ’80s, many celebrities have shown their support and commended Ford on her bravery to speak her truth in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday.

At the same time, many actresses have also been coming forward with their own stories of being sexually assaulted — with Desperate Housewives alum Teri Hatcher being the very latest.

On Thursday, People reported that Hatcher, 53, took to her Instagram on Wednesday and brought her story of being sexually assaulted by her uncle, Richard Hayes Stone, when she was just 5-years-old, to light.

Hatcher began her story by recalling what she did remember about that traumatic day, which was that her uncle was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car, touching himself before forcing her to touch him, even though she had said no. She also made a point to list the things she herself did not remember about the day her sexual assault took place — before addressing President Trump directly.

“Mr. President, I am a survivor, who stands available to help you understand the way the memories of a trauma like that work. It might be hard for you to understand. I can readily explain in detail that ‘I don’t remember’ is often the most honest response surrounding questions of an assault. It does NOT mean it didn’t happen. Please do not add ‘Mocked by President’ to the injury list of a sexual survivor. It’s just plain wrong.”

Hatcher’s comments come after President Trump openly mocked Dr. Ford’s testimony at a rally on Tuesday in Mississippi, in which he took aim at the fact that there were certain details about the night the alleged sexual assault took place that she was unable to remember. The president also fixated on the fact that Dr. Ford was able to recall that she had had one beer that night.

While Wednesday was the first time Hatcher opened up about her sexual assault to the world, it was not the first time she had come forward. Back in 2006, Hatcher told Vanity Fair that had she not found out about Sarah Van Cleemput’s suicide at just 14-years-old in 2002 after Hatcher’s uncle sexually assaulted her, she would not have found the courage to come forward about the sexual abuse she endured from her uncle to make sure he was brought to justice. As a result, her uncle was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

“That’s a victim thing; you ask yourself, ‘Am I just crazy? Did I make all this up?’ Somehow it might be easier to accept that you’re crazy and made it all up than to admit that it happened, and how awful it was,” she said at the time.

Since Dr. Ford’s testimony “#WhyIDidn’tReport” has been trending on Twitter with celebrities such as Alyssa Milano, Lili Reinhart, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, and HBO Girls alum Jemima Kirke finally telling their stories.

Likewise, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, at this year’s annual Global Citizens Festival in New York City, actress Dakota Johnson addressed the attending women in the audience directly, urging anyone of them who had ever experienced sexual assault to give her a call and proceeding to share her personal cell phone number.

Since Dr. Ford’s allegation became public knowledge, more women have come forward with their own accusations against Kavanaugh, and a formal FBI probe was issued in Ford’s case.