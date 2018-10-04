Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bundchen Posts Sexy, All-Black Glamour Shot To Instagram

Supermodel and spouse to New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is certainly no stranger to celebrity spotlight. That’s why it should come as no surprise to her many fans and followers that the Brazilian model and actress recently took to popular social media platform Instagram to show off some of her natural beauty.

Posting a coy, aloof look less than an hour ago as of the writing of this article, Bundchen regards the camera lens with a cool, disaffected gaze. A hint of a smile shows itself in her ever-so-slightly upturned lips — painted a glossy petal pink — and in her icy blue eyes. Her baby blues, ringed by a pitch black eyeliner that is perfectly applied, are also accompanied by a set of perfectly sculpted eyebrows. The slightest hint of small freckles dot her perfect complexion. Her hair is parted dramatically to the side, great tresses of light brown hair cascading down beyond her shoulders to rest at the middle of her back. Large hoop earrings with a dull bronze or brass finish help to accentuate the glamorous aesthetic of the shot, something classic and yet poised, revealing a staid maturity that suits the 38-year-old Bundchen.

Wearing a ribbed turtleneck that clings to her toned figure, slimming her down even further, the supermodel appears the very picture of health and feminine confidence.

Backgrounded by an eccentric collection of items — and a mysterious voyeur to boot — Bundchen certainly knows how to make a statement. An opened shipping box lies upon another, a few empty glass beverage bottles litter the fine wooden table, and a television remote joins what seems to be a half-eaten apple in the impromptu object find puzzle presented in the background.

Bundchen captioned the Instagram snap with a shout-out to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the eponymous host of the late night talk show, detailing that she would be appearing to talk about her new book and to play a quick game of catch phrase with the comedian. Her fans and followers seem to appreciate the casual and honest photo, showering the share with over 200,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments in approximately half an hour since the post went live.

Gisele Bundchen made headlines recently, according to Page Six, for a revelation laid out in Lessons, her newest memoir. Apparently, when told that she would be walking the runway topless in advance of her very first major fashion show — for designer Alexander McQueen in 1998 — the newly minted model could not restrain her tears.

“I began to cry. I had no idea what to do,” Bundchen pens of the story in her memoir. “Mostly, I thought about how disappointed and embarrassed my parents would be. I tried to hold back my tears, but they just kept coming down, and the black feathers glued to my lashes began coming unstuck… I thought about leaving, about running away. There was no way in the world I was going out there without a top.”

The situation was somewhat ameliorated by a quick-thinking makeup artist who painted a white “top” onto Bundchen’s torso in an attempt to soothe her anxieties. Now world-renowned for her beauty, Bundchen closes the story out with a poetic reminiscence — stating that since the show was outdoors and due to the fact that it was raining, “no one could tell what was rain and what was tears.”