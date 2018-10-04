Sofia Richie Flaunts Killer Abs, Reunites With Scott Disick After His Getaway With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, were spotted back together again. The couple, who had been separated when Disick took off on a family trip with his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, reunited in Malibu on Wednesday.

According to an October 4 report by the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were spotted out having lunch at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu. The couple dined outside, and looked to be in deep conversation when paparazzi snapped their photo.

Disick wore a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with sunglasses, while Richie also kept her look casual, donning ripped jeans and a light green, skimpy crop top, which showcased her toned abs, flat tummy, cleavage, and toned arms.

The model added to her look by carrying a bag; wearing black, heeled boots; and sporting a pair of dark, trendy sunglasses. She also carried her phone in her hand in some photos.

Sofia also wore her hair in her usual style, slicked back into a bun at the base of her head.

The lunch date marks the first time that Scott and Sofia had been seen out in public together since Disick traveled to New York City with Kourtney Kardashian and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, last week.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Richie was seemingly not invited to join Kardashian and Disick on their trip to NYC, and the thought of her boyfriend spending time with his ex is allegedly unsettling for Sofia.

“It’s a never-ending source of angst for her. Sofia is convinced that Scott is still totally in love with Kourtney, and that if Kourtney would take him back Sofia believes he would drop her in a heartbeat,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“It’s a really awful situation for Sofia to be in, because she’s crazy in love with Scott, but she’s constantly made to feel like she’s second best, and she always feels like Scott is comparing her to Kourtney, and that she falls short in everything,” the source added.

The insider went on to reveal that there is not much Sofia Richie can do in the situation knowing that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three children together. So, she must “grin and bear it” out of fear that if she does speak out about her feelings, she could “lose Scott forever,” which is not what she wants.

