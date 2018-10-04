Brett Kavanaugh Soon To Be Confirmed

Senators are reviewing the FBI report on Brett Kavanaugh, and it looks as though he will soon be added to the Supreme Court.

The Senate is currently passing around the FBI background check on Brett Kavanaugh, which has now been completed. Though only the 100 senators and a few Senate aides are allowed to ever read the information, early reports suggest that there’s nothing to prevent Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed as the next Supreme Court Justice, according to the New York Times.

Many have said that the report contains no evidence to corroborate Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony last week that Kavanaugh once sexually assaulted her. She claims that both found themselves at the same party in the early 1980s. At this event, Kavanaugh allegedly held her down and attempted to force sex on her.

According to Judiciary Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley (D-IA), the report contains no information about the other allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment made against Kavanaugh by Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation has been a hot-button issue. Almost daily protests against him have been staged around Washington, D.C., and on Thursday comic Amy Schumer was among those arrested at a Kavanaugh protest against his confirmation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has already voted to recommended Kavanaugh for confirmation to the main Senate in an 11-10 vote that went straight down party lines. The Republicans do hold a slim majority in the Senate. If the confirmation vote also falls along party lines, nothing will stop Kavanaugh from being sworn in as a lifelong member of the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) filed a motion to limit debate on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination on Friday and proceed to the confirmation vote, according to the New Haven Register.

McConnell has been very vocal about the fact that he wants to move forward as quickly as possible with Kavanaugh’s confirmation. By Monday morning, Kavanaugh could be getting measured for his new black robe — so to speak.

Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images

Lawyers representing Christine Blasey Ford released a statement Wednesday night denouncing the FBI investigation, saying that Ford was not interviewed for it. They also say that witnesses who can corroborate her story were not questioned. According to their statement, the FBI investigation was “not interested in seeking the truth.”

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said the report contains “no additional corroborating information,” according to the New York Post. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) says “it appears to be a very thorough investigation.”

They’re considered pivotal in the confirmation vote ahead, and it appears that both are leaning toward the side of a “yes.” However, neither would tell the media which way they intend to vote.