Comedian Amy Schumer Among Those Arrested During Brett Kavanaugh Protest On Capitol Hill

Along with several others, comedian Amy Schumer found herself arrested during a Capitol Hill protest against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

According to a Yahoo Celebrity report, Lena Dunham, along with Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, protested the nomination with the #CancelKavanaugh protest right outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C. The women were joined by several other people who want President Trump to withdraw the judge, who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault, from consideration for SCOTUS. The Inquisitr reported earlier today that model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was also taken into custody during the protest.

Journalist Benny Johnson tweeted a video of Schumer during the event. A police officer asked the comedian, who held a black sign with white lettering that said, “I believe Anita Hill,” if she wanted to be arrested, and Schumer replied, “yes.” The officer appears to have obliged and is seen leading the Snatched actress through the crowd.

Another video on Twitter showed Schumer speaking to a person named Zola whose mother also got arrested at the event. In the clip, she said, “Hi Zola, I’m here with your mom. She loves you very much. I think we’re going to get arrested and we’re so proud of you.”

Here is @amyschumer telling cops she *wants* to be arrested. Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?” Schumer: “Yes.” Save this for the “I can’t believe I was arrested for free speech!” Tweet from her soon. pic.twitter.com/TLGaDAyh1T — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018

On September 28, the comedian shared the details about how to create a protest event protesting Trump’s nominee on her Twitter. She wrote, “We #BelieveSurvivors and refuse to accept Brett Kavanaugh as our next Supreme Court Justice. Join us in making our voices heard Friday at noon local time. Find or host an event near you.” She ended the tweet with a link to the protest website.

Schumer also urged her 4.71 million followers on the popular social media platform to use their voices to speak out and let their Senators know how they felt about Kavanaugh’s nomination.

According to a Variety report, before her arrest, Schumer spoke. The comedian said, “No matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down. We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter.”

During the protest, protesters chanted “hey hey, ho ho, Kavanaugh has got to go.”

Potential 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren also said during the protest, “I am angry on behalf of women who have been told to sit down and shut up one time too many.”

The arrests began when people began sitting inside the atrium of the building and refusing to leave when police asked them to go. The hundreds of people police arrested at the event had to go through processing and then pay a $50 ticket. After that, the charges are dropped.

So far, there’s been no word from Schumer or her representative about her arrest during the event.