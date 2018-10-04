Kendall Jenner Shows Off Washboard Abs As She Dances In Bikini In Latest Instagram Video

Do you want abs with that?

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to showing off her incredible body for her legion of Instagram followers, and today was certainly no exception. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share a video to her Instagram story. In the sexy video posted by the Daily Mail, Jenner rocks a tiny blue bikini top as she shows off for the camera.

The video starts off with Jenner standing in shallow pool water with a pair of white pants unbuttoned to expose part of her swimsuit bottom straps. The model wears a skimpy blue bikini bathing suit on top, perfectly showcasing her amazingly fit abs.

To complete her look, Jenner wears her hair down as she goes makeup free while also sporting a straw hat. During the video, Jenner shows off her silly side as she points her fingers from side to side and dances. The video has no sound, unfortunately, so it is unclear what song Jenner is dancing to in the short clip.

According to Elle, Jenner has a routine to get her body in shape and detox. Not only does the 22-year-old do cardio, but she also tries to detox with tea and fruit.

“I usually start my day off with a cup of detox tea. I have, like, 12 cups a day.”

Additionally, Jenner dished that she does a ton of ab exercises to help keep her slim figure.

Most recently, Jenner has made headlines for her relationship with Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, rumors that the couple are dating heated up last week at Paris Fashion Week. The pair were reportedly all over each other during multiple events and seemed like they were “very, very together.”

And luckily for Kendall, sisters Gigi and Bella don’t mind that one of their BFFs is dating their brother, a source shared.

“They actually kind of like it. They all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they’re good together. Their friends think it’s a little weird, but it works.”

Jenner was previously linked to Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons over the summer, but as many will recall, Jenner and Hadid were infamously photographed making out at the CFDA Awards after party in New York City. Simmons is now in Philly for basketball and he and Jenner have not been spotted together for weeks.