Claire Foy Couldn’t Get Into Emmys After-Party Despite Being A Winner

Claire Foy has had an insanely successful year, so can you imagine her being rejected from a party? Well, that happened, and even worse, it was the after-party for the Emmys, in which Foy was literally a winner! Foy recounted the awkward encounter to Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, per Entertainment Tonight.

After winning Lead Actress, Drama for her fantastic performance in The Crown at the 2018 Emmys, Foy naturally decided to celebrate her win by attending an after-party — only to be denied entry. Fortunately, Foy seems to have a sense of humor about the situation and recalls the incident in an amusing way.

“Didn’t you have trouble getting into the after-party too?” prompted Fallon.

“I didn’t have trouble, I didn’t get in,” she responded. “I was mortified. I was like, ‘Oh god!’ I was [holding my Emmy] and even then [they didn’t let me in].”

Foy was eventually able to attend the party, however, due to a surprising “knight in a white suit,” Foy explained: Queer Eye‘s grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, who happens to be a big fan of the actress.

“When he got me in, I made it a point of principle,” explained Foy. “I was like, ‘Thank you, Jonathan, but I’m waiting until I’ve got the tickets and I’m going to do this properly,’ which is ridiculous.”

Van Ness, for his part, appeared to be absolutely freaking out about interacting with Foy, and took to Instagram multiple times during the night to post picture and video of the two with captions such as “Oh. My. F***ing. God. MOM! MOM!! MOM our fav!!” (For those not in the know, people on social media will often refer to the celebrities they worship as “mom” or “dad.”)

While Foy’s initial attempt to get into the Emmys after-party must have been a humbling experience, Foy has had plenty of other experiences to make up for it. During her appearance on Fallon’s show, she also shared with the host what it was like to be cast in her new film The First Man, and being introduced to her heartthrob co-star Ryan Gosling within a mere 25 minutes of her audition. While Van Ness may have been in awe of Foy at the Emmys, in this instance Foy was the one starstruck.

It just goes to show, someone can portray the actual Queen of England and still experience awkwardness while navigating the entertainment industry!