‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Billy Uses Summer For Revenge On Phyllis!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 5 show that things get incredibly messy in the aftermath of Sharon and Nick’s failed wedding. Billy, in particular, is hellbent on revenge, and things get unbearably ugly!

Messiness ensues after Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) secret is exposed, according to She Knows Soaps. The wedding is off, but not only that Billy (Jason Thompson) announces that his and Phyllis’s wedding is also off due to the damning new details that Sharon (Sharon Case) exposed.

Although Nick tries to get Sharon to give him a second chance, she’s far past that point, and she demands he move out immediately. Nick packs his and Christian’s bags and prepares to leave. Unfortunately, the one person nobody seemed to consider in this entire situation is Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). The little girl had to hear about her dad’s affair in public at the wedding, which was supposed to be joyous. Faith worried all along that her parents wouldn’t really get back together and live happily ever after, and she turned out to be right, which leaves her an incredibly angry child. She rightfully accuses her parents of ruining everything, and although Sharon is ashamed of how she handled things, she’s in no way willing to take Nick back. They are so over — for good.

Christian might be one of the cutest ring bearers in #YR history. pic.twitter.com/VpIsi8QOPo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 4, 2018

Speaking of ashamed, Billy is going to have something to be ashamed of. Although Phyllis assures him that she and Nick are over and she made a terrible mistake, Billy doesn’t want to hear any of it. Billy knows he’s getting every single bit of what he deserves, and now he’s lost Phyllis, too. She insists he hasn’t, but he insists she move out immediately. Phyllis obliges and packs up to leave the Abbott mansion, which was never a great living situation for her in the first place.

Hurting, Billy makes another poor decision in a long line of bad ones, and he decides to call Summer (Hunter King). Of course, Summer agrees to meet him, and he tells her he’s completely free now to give into temptation. Billy wants to go back to Summer’s place as soon as possible, but it’s her call.

Of course, Summer is into Billy’s indecent proposal, and she takes him back to her place. Finally, Summer’s months of seducing her mother’s boyfriend are paying off. Of course, he’s no longer her mother’s boyfriend, but that little fact doesn’t matter much to her because it’ll still be a knife in her mother’s heart. It’s a good thing that Kyle (Michael Mealor) never collected on their bet because Summer and Billy have sex.

