Emily Ratajkowski Arrested While Protesting Brett Kavanaugh Nomination, She Reveals On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she was arrested today for protesting President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee in Washington, D.C.

The 27-year-old model, actress, and self-identified feminist shared a photo of herself in front of the U.S. Capitol holding a sign that reads, “Respect female existence or expect our resistance.”

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” Ratajkowski wrote in the caption. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

In under 30 minutes, the post garnered more than 412,000 likes and more than 4,600 comments, with many Instagram users writing words of support, such as “Bravo Lady!” and ” Go Em,” but the political post also attracted some criticism.

“What a joke. A man’s life is being destroyed over an accusation that has any evidence to back it up. Even her witnesses don’t agree with her,” one user wrote, a post that garnered more than 1,300 likes in minutes.

Stand-up comedian and actress Amy Schumer was also arrested alongside Ratajkowski, according to InStyle. The stars of the 2018 rom-com I Feel Pretty were apparently together at the protest, according to the publication, as a Twitter photo of the two standing in a line after being apprehended circulated online. In the Twitter photo, Ratajkowski is standing against a wall next to Schumer in a line with other women, presumably protesters.

Schumer, who is a second cousin of Senator Chuck Schumer, has been an outspoken advocate for progressive issues, and took to social media to encourage people to join her in D.C. to protest.

“We need to stand up,” Schumer wrote on Instagram yesterday as the caption of a photo of a baby girl raising her fist in the air. “I want to encourage anyone and everyone to get active if it’s with a post or a march or a donation. This is not a drill. Show up in DC tomorrow and Friday. Show up for your sister and daughters and mothers. Show up! We will keep fighting. We see you Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and everyone else who told the truth no matter what happens we thank you we love you we are you.”

Actress Amy Schumer is detained with other anti-Kavanaugh protesters at the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/C8N0k97ZE9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018

The results of the FBI investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh were delivered to senators on Thursday. Democrats are calling the investigation insufficient, as neither Kavanaugh nor Ford were interviewed as part of the process. Congress is expected to cast their vote on Friday.