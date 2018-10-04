Goldie Hawn offers motherly advice after daughter Kate Hudson gives birth

Having raised three children of her own, Goldie Hawn knows a thing or two about being a mother and the ups and downs that go with it, and after the recent birth of daughter Kate Hudson’s third child, she is now offering up her own motherly advice.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kate Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child together on Tuesday — a daughter named Rani (pronounced Ronnie) Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Although she did not share a photo of the couple’s newest family member, Hudson did announce the happy news with her followers on Instagram on Wednesday, while explaining the origin of her daughter’s unique name, which honors her boyfriend’s late father — Ron Fujikawa

Being that Hudson is once again a new mother, Hawn, 72, decided to share her own motherly expertise, not just for her daughter, but for all new mothers everywhere

“We do the best as we can as mothers,” she told People.

Hawn continues by explaining that although she has made her share of mistakes as a mother, mothers should lead by example and be “authentic and true to yourself.”

“Certainly, as a mother, I’ve made mistakes. We all do, we all will. But the most important thing is to stay authentic and true to yourself and hope that you show by example, not by what you say but by what you do.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Hudson, 39, posted many photos of her and mother together, displaying the close bond the two still have, and Hawn did not hesitate to praise the woman and mother her daughter has become, as the two recently teamed up together for Hawn’s nonprofit organization, MindUp, which aims to teach children “compassion and kindness.”

“We hope our children will amplify the best part of us. I’m proud of my daughter. She has become a spokesperson herself for children’s wellness, for happiness, all the things that she grew up with,” she raved.

Despite the fact that most parents might feel they should be a certain way to be able to act as a role model in their children’s lives, Hawn went on to explain that she never felt that she needed to live up to society’s standards as a mother. Rather she became a role model to her three children, which includes her two sons — Wyatt Russell, whom she shares with longtime boyfriend Kurt Russell, and Oliver Hudson, whom she had with ex-husband Bill Hudson — in her own way over time.

“I’m not conscious of going, ‘I need to be a role model.’ Heck no. I am my own role model. I live by my own ethics and my own standards and my own sense of love. That’s who I am. I think every one of my children, I can say wholeheartedly, has this wonderful attribute.”

Even though kids can enter difficult stages, especially as they get older and hit their teenage years, Hawn encourages all mothers to “just focus on the joy” that being a mother brings, no matter the obstacles.

While Rani Rose is Hudson’s first daughter, she is already a mother to her two sons: Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 7, from previous relationships.