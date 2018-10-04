Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Exposed Back In ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Shoot

Bella Hadid is one of the most instantly recognizable faces and names in fashion. The eccentric beauty has made a name for herself as she continues her reign as one of the top supermodels in the entire world. Recently, the star shared her green-themed Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover on her Instagram account — and fans went nuts over the model’s ethereal beauty.

Today, Bella treated her 20.2 million followers again with another cover for the magazine. This time, she sports a strange but artistic stacked black up-do. She still wears touches of green in her earrings and necklace. Her dress is black, and the cut of it allows those scrolling through their feed a glimpse at the model’s exceptionally toned back.

Bella looks gorgeous as she rests against a mirror, proving that she’s out-of-this-world beautiful from all angles. Her green eyes peer into the camera and her lips sit in a pink pout. Getting fingerprints on the mirror is the last thing on Bella’s mind as she leans her maroon-manicured fingers against the glass surface. It’s an exquisite cover — and fans are sounding off in the comments with compliments for the model and heart-eye emojis. The subtitle of the magazine is “Beguiled by Bella,” which speaks to the hypnotizing charm and beauty of the model.

Bella just finished up a successful fashion month. From New York, Milan, and on through to Paris, the model worked nonstop for a whole month as she walked in iconic shows for designers like Moschino and Versace. She kept all her fans and supporters updated on social media as she frequently posted during her travels. She was also joined by sister Gigi Hadid — who stole the show at the Moschino runway in her gorgeous butterfly-carried gown, as reported by theInquisitr — and BFF Kendall Jenner. The trio even flew together in a private plane to Paris. Talk about friendship goals!

There are rumors circulating about the Hadids and Kendall Jenner for a very specific reason, though. Apparently, Anwar Hadid — Bella and Gigi’s brother — may be dating the Jenner supermodel. While nothing has been confirmed or denied, it was reported that the two were all over each other during Paris Fashion Week, Elle reports. The three girls still look to be perfectly untroubled by possible rumors or dating scenarios — but it could be easy for things to get messy.

Kendall Jenner hasn’t shared any details, but she has posted pictures with her two friends — which proves that their friendship goes beyond Hollywood dating rumors.