Ben Affleck Breaks Silence After Third Rehab Stint: ‘I Am Fighting For Myself And For My Family’

Ben Affleck has remained relatively quiet after entering his third stint in rehab — until now.

The father of three took to his Instagram account this afternoon to share a lengthy statement with his fans. The post included a white photo with black typed letters, letting his 4 million plus followers know how he is doing after completing his third stint in rehab.

“This week I completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care. The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” he continued. “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Affleck then went on to thank everyone on social media who shared their own story of addiction with him. The actor says that he received strength and inspiration from those people that he never thought was possible. He also noted that other people sharing their stories with him has reminded him that he is not alone — and that asking for help is a sign of courage, not weakness.

To end his post, Affleck again shared how grateful he is to everyone who helped him along the way, while also saying that he hopes he can be an example to anyone else who is struggling.

“With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

So far, Affleck’s post has already gained a ton of attention from his Instagram followers with over 39,000 likes in addition to 1,700 plus comments within just minutes of posting. Many fans commented to let Ben know how strong he is for sharing his story, while countless others continued to share stories of their own struggles with addiction.

And today has certainly been a long day for Affleck. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Jennifer Garner filed court papers asking for her divorce to the actor to be finalized by the end of this year. Not only that, but Garner’s most recent court filing will remove the case from the public court. According to sources, Garner wants to move things along as quickly as possible, especially now that Ben is out of rehab.

The couple have been separated since 2015 but it wasn’t until April of 2017 that Garner filed the divorce papers.