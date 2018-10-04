Kim Kardashian West’s Baby Girl Chicago Hilariously Flips Off Camera In Latest Picture

Kim Kardashian is the reigning queen of Instagram with her stunning selfies. So when she posted a selfie with BFF Kimora Lee Simmons, no one thought to look twice — that is, until Kim pointed out one tiny detail. In the very bottom of the photo, Chicago West — the newest addition to Kim and Kanye’s beautiful family — is flipping the bird. While definitely unintentional, given that she’s less than a year old, it’s still a funny moment.

Chicago West, who was born via surrogate in January, is already super famous for the photos that her mother shares of her on social media. Kim’s 118.6 million followers are absolutely head over heels in love with the little girl. Pictures and posts pertaining to Chicago are among Kim’s most liked. Kim’s other children seem to enjoy their little sister, and according to The Inquisitr, Saint is absolutely “obsessed” with the baby girl.

While the photo only features Chicago’s tiny hand, people are still focused on the girl — who steals the show with her little gesture. Usually, Kim’s comment section is filled with heart eyes emojis — and while there are certainly enough of those to go around, the laughing emoji appears almost as often, as people react to the tiny finger.

Kimora Lee Simmons has a known relationship with the Kardashian sisters. In fact, she even gifted True Thompson (Khloé Kardashian’s baby girl) a mini car — a baby Bentley, to be exact. Khloé posted a picture of the gorgeous little girl smiling in her toy, complete with a teddy bear that’s larger than she is. Khloé thanked “Auntie Kimora” for the gift.

Kim’s children seem to be growing up perfectly healthy and happy, despite Chicago’s latest cute-but-rude gesture. North West, the oldest child of Kim and Kanye, even walked in her first fashion show for LOL Surprise. The little girl stole the show in a pink outfit as she worked the runway. Kim made sure to take dozens of photos of her little girl having her first ever iconic fashion moment.

Saint, the middle child and the sole son to Kim and Kanye, seems to always be smiling and running around. Pictures of him often include his little sister Chicago as the two reportedly love each other dearly.

Baby Chicago doesn’t just have sibling playmates, either. Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian welcomed little girls this year as well — and the moms love how all three of their babies will grow up together, as evidenced by multiple social media posts.