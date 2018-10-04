‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Sharon’s Revelation Leaves Nick And Billy Stunned!

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, October 4, leaves relationships up in the air as Sharon reveals the details and Nick and Phyllis’ affair while reciting her marriage vows.

At the church, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) told Billy (Jason Thompson) that the “witch” Sharon (Sharon Case) stood Nick (Joshua Morrow) up. Of course, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wondered why the bride failed to show up. Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) try to reassure Nick that everything is okay.

Later both Phyllis and Nick corner Summer (portrayed by Bayley Corman) to ensure that she did not tell their secret. She assured her parents that she did not. Alone, Nick and Phyllis agreed the situation was terrible and something had happened to cause Sharon not to show. Of course, Phyllis, Nikki, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) worried about their J.T. secret and if Sharon bailed due to her guilt over that situation.

The door opened, and a relieved Nick thought it was Sharon, but it turned out to be Noah (Robert Adamson). Jack flew Noah in from Mumbai to surprise Nick for the wedding, and Noah stepped in to be Nick’s best man for his third wedding to Sharon.

Billy did not see that coming. #YR pic.twitter.com/gdJyN09blR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 4, 2018

Noah’s arrival added more stress for Mariah because she worried both about the mess with telling Sharon plus the fact that she’d have to inform her brother that she and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are dating. Later when she told him, Noah needed a moment to compose himself. Before he found that out, though, Noah spoke to his grandparents, Victor and Nikki, and that conversation went reasonably well.

The minister complained that he had another event to go to, and Jack tried to convince him to wait. Nick comforted Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) when she wondered why happiness always slipped away for their family.

In the midst of the worry about what kept Sharon from coming to the church, Billy asked Phyllis for an answer to his proposal, and she said she needed a bit of time to consider it. Billy agreed, but only so long as Phyllis ultimately told him “yes.”

Just as the wedding was about to get canceled, Mariah heard from Sharon, and everything began. Once Sharon joined Nick and the altar, the minister started the ceremony. Nick recited his heartfelt vows to Sharon, and during them, Phyllis told Billy “yes.” Finally, Sharon took her turn. She started with her prepared vows, but then she tore them up. Ultimately, Sharon told Nick that the only reason she showed up to the wedding was so that she could see the look on his face when she informed him she wouldn’t marry him because he’d cheated with Phyllis.

Billy heard that detail and wasn’t thrilled either.

