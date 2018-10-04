Kylie Jenner Shows Off Some Skin In Cozy Robe Selfie

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram is truly one of the most iconic pages of current culture. The star is known for her beautiful selfies and lifestyle shots. So when she took to Instagram Thursday morning to share a simple selfie with fans, no one was all too surprised when the photo received over 400,000 likes in the first 10 minutes. In the photo, Kylie sports her signature pout as she peers into the camera with her Bambi-esque brown eyes. The new mom looks absolutely stunning in a blonde wig that has been perfectly styled in Hollywood waves. A soft white robe completes the look as it gathers around her shoulders.

The occasion that prompted the photo is classic Kylie. She wears a nude lip color and reveals in the caption that it is a new piece to her already successful makeup line Kylie Cosmetics. According to Kylie, she can’t wait for the color to drop. Her enthusiasm for her makeup line is refreshing. Kylie isn’t just a pretty face, she’s also a businesswoman. According to Forbes, she’s expected to be worth over $1 billion dollars by the end of this year. She’s constantly swatching and wearing her own products on social media and in real life. Having her first child, baby girl Stormi with rapper Travis Scott didn’t slow Kylie down in the slightest. In fact, the first photo she ever posted of her baby is currently the most liked picture ever on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner has been busy with her business and with mom duties. In the last week, she has posted photos of her newest Halloween inspired makeup collection as well as adorable candids of her and her daughter. It seems that she’s able to have both a successful business career and a family without dropping the ball. While nobody is perfect, Kylie aims to grow her business and raise her daughter the best she can.

Stormi Webster has more friends than just her mom, even at her tender age. The little girl was joined this year by two cousins her age. Kim Kardashian West welcomed Chicago via surrogate two weeks before Stormi was born and Khloe gave birth to her baby girl just months after Stormi’s arrival. The three girls are absolutely adorable and any picture of them together is bound to do well on social media. Many have pointed out that Stormi and Chicago almost look like twins due to their age, size, and gorgeous features as reported by the Inquisitr. True Thompson, Khloe’s baby girl, is a beautiful child as well.