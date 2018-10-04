Meghan King Edmonds On Vacation With Husband In Mexico: ‘Our Marriage Needs It’

With three kids under the age of 2-years-old, it’s no wonder that Meghan King Edmonds — and her husband Jim — need a little rest and relaxation.

Today, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a new post on her blog with fans, telling them that she and her husband are vacationing in Mexico because they needed a little bit of a break to reconnect. In the blog post titled “Nourishing My Whole Self: First Vacay Without Kids and Why I Feel Okay About It,” the mother of three shares that she and her husband are leaving for Mexico today. It will be the first vacation without her kids — almost 2-year-old Aspen and 4-month-old twins Hayes and Hart.

The 34-year-old explains that they are jetting off to Mexico to watch their good friends renew their vows. Edmonds also confessed that they almost cancelled the trip several times, but realized today that this is a trip that they need badly.

“Our marriage needs it. We’ve had three babies in under two years. We’re building a house, we’ve sold and moved homes numerous times, we’ve quit jobs and started new ones. We’ve become complacent in our lives and have taken each other for granted. We are constant fixtures in our marriage that are often ignored and we need shining and buffing. We need US back… and the sad part is that we never even realized ‘we’ were missing.”

Clearly, Meghan is hoping that this trip will spice up her marriage a little bit, especially after having kids. Edmonds says that she purchased a few sexy new “mom” swim suits for the trip as well as a few “obnoxiously colorful” outfits that she could only pull off in Mexico. The mother of three also shared the thing that she is most looking forward to.

“I’m looking forward to hanging out with my husband and not worrying about when the babies need to eat next or who has gas or why hasn’t one pooped.”

To end the post, Edmonds shared that Jim recently surprised her with a weekend getaway to Las Vegas — but she decided to cancel and declined to go. But this time, the reality star says that she is totally ready for some time away, even though she already misses her kids.

“I think the lesson here is that we can’t have our cake and eat it too: it’s important to nourish all parts of yourself, including your ‘kid-free self,'” she says.

Additionally, she gave her blog readers a few ideas for some romantic date nights of their own, even if it’s just a staycation in their own city. Hopefully Meghan will treat fans to some photos from her much-needed getaway.