WWE News: Shawn Michaels Reveals Who Was First Asked To Possibly Break ‘The Streak’ Of The Undertaker

It was a moment that shocked the wrestling world forever, but it could have been quite different.

At WrestleMania XXX, The Undertaker walked into his match against Brock Lesnar with his streak intact — but he wouldn’t leave that way. After more than two decades of being undefeated at the biggest wrestling annual event in the world, Lesnar walked away having broken “The Streak.” With the in-ring return of a truly iconic legend on the horizon, Shawn Michaels has now revealed that he may have been the one who was supposed to defeat The Undertaker.

Inquisitr has been recently documenting the rumors that Shawn Michaels is heading toward a return to the ring. If he does indeed end up wrestling again at any point, it will be his first match in WWE, or indeed anywhere, since he lost a retirement match to The Undertaker in 2010.

There is the idea that HBK could team with Triple H to take on the Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel on November 2, 2018. From there, it’s quite possible that he could go on to have a singles bout against The Undertaker at Survivor Series — and it would be a match that is long overdue.

Michaels lost against The Undertaker in a classic at WrestleMania 25 and again in a retirement match at WrestleMania 26. It’s been thought that Michaels would never compete in a ring again, but he’s since revealed that he almost came back for a huge match that WWE pitched to him.

WWE

Shawn Michaels recently appeared on Inside The Ropes to talk about a number of wrestling topics related to his amazing career. At one point, he revealed the biggest temptation ever thrown his way by the WWE — one that almost made him think about coming out of retirement and returning to the ring.

“It was probably about four years after I retired, there was an idea that was, it was with ‘Taker again. But it was just from a creative standpoint, it was easily the most intriguing idea, one of those ones where my wife said, ‘oh, that’s pretty cool.’ And that was the one, when I said no, she said ‘you really are done.”

Wrestling Inc. pointed out a very interesting scenario regarding Michaels’ comments and how “four years” after his retirement would have been WrestleMania XXX. At that pay-per-view in New Orleans, Brock Lesnar did the unthinkable — and pinned the undefeated “dead man.”

WWE

It is very possible that Shawn Michaels may have been the one to take Brock Lesnar’s place for that feud with The Undertaker, had circumstances been different. Other than WrestleMania XXX, The Undertaker did nothing else of note that year — that match against Lesnar was actually the only one that he wrestled in all of 2014.

After 10 years of retirement, a lot of signs are pointing to the “Heartbreak Kid” getting back in the ring for WWE and doing what he does so well. Fans can only sit back and wonder, though, what it would have been like if he had broken the WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar.