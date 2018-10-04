Dakota Johnson Marks One-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Chris Martin On Her 29th Birthday

Dakota Johnson will most likely be celebrating turning 29 on Thursday by celebrating the fact that she and her Coldplay rocker beau Chris Martin will also be ringing in their one-year anniversary, which happens to fall on the same day, as reported by People.

Despite being photographed many times together, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it wasn’t until a recent interview with Tatler magazine that the 50 Shades alum spoke publicly on the couple’s relationship for the first time—albeit, she didn’t reveal much.

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I’m very happy,” she said.

Johnson and Martin, 41, first sparked dating rumors in October 2017 after they were spotted enjoying a sushi date in Los Angeles. Since then, the couple has become more comfortable being seen together in public—even engaging in some mild PDA when out.

In June, a source told the media outlet that the couple does appear to be “getting more serious.”

“Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

To show just how serious they are about each other, the couple was recently spotted donning matching tattoos.

While attending a photo-op for her latest film Suspiria, an infinity sign with two X’s was clearly visible just below Johnson’s elbow on her left arm. Meanwhile, while attending an event in Los Angeles, the exact same tattoo in almost the exact same spot was seen on Martin.

The two have already taken their love out of the country, as Johnson cheered on her man at a Coldplay concert in Argentina shortly after they were first spotted together.

The couple also attended comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th star-studded birthday bash back in February—arriving at the event holding hands—a fact actress Diane Keaton was more than willing to bring up when she stopped by the talk show host’s NBC daytime show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m gonna talk about Chris Martin. He was with Dakota, right? They’re a couple. Got it?” Keaton told the audience.

Even though they prefer to keep the intimate details of their relationship private, it does appear that Martin has already won the approval of Johnson’s mother, actress Melanie Griffith.

“I adore him! But she is very private about her life and I respect that,” Griffith told People back in May.

Here’s wishing Dakota Johnson a very happy 29th birthday and the couple a happy one-year anniversary!