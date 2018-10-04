Mackenzie Standifer Changes Baby Name After Previously Planning To Name Her Son After Husband Ryan Edwards

The child's name was supposed to be 'Jagger Ryan.'

Mackenzie Standifer was going to name her son Jagger Ryan after husband Ryan Edwards, but now with Edwards reportedly in rehab, she’s on the hunt for a new name.

On October 4, The Stir’s Cafe Mom revealed Standifer recently posted a message on her Instagram story in which she told her fans and followers she was trying to choose a name for her second son, the first child for her and Edwards.

“You never realise [sic] how many people you don’t like until it’s time to name your baby,” Standifer wrote.

While Standifer didn’t reveal why she decided against naming her son Jagger Ryan, it certainly seems a bit odd. As fans can see, Standifer doesn’t appear to be moving on from her relationship with Edwards so sharing the news of her decision to change her son’s name is a bit surprising. That said, she may still include Ryan in the child’s moniker, either as his first name or his second.

Whatever the case, fans can only hope that Edwards, who is reportedly seeking treatment somewhere in Alabama, will be included in the decision in some way.

Radar Online was first to report Ryan Edwards’ return to rehab and noted on October 1 that the former Teen Mom OG star, who was fired from the show in July, would be staying in treatment until February or March. The outlet also said Edwards hadn’t been seen for weeks in his Tennessee hometown.

Ryan Edwards first went to rehab in May of last year after nearly nodding out while driving himself and Mackenzie Standifer to their wedding. Then, earlier this year after a number of drug-related arrests, he admitted to Teen Mom OG reunion host Dr. Drew that he wasn’t actively involved in a recovery program that would ensure his future sobriety. According to Edwards, many counselors refused to work with him because he was starring on a reality show at the time the reunion was filmed.

Edwards’ latest stint in rehab has come as a shock to some due to the fact that he was said to be in “denial” about his addiction just two months ago.

“[He] refuses to go to rehab and get help,” a source told Us Weekly magazine in August. “[He] is happy to be out of jail. Obviously, he was sober while he was in jail. Mackenzie is sticking with him.”

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.