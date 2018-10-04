Kanye West Is ‘Fine With Kids’ Despite Mental Health Issues, Being Off Meds, According To ‘People’

Despite being off of his medication and having a rough time in his life, Kanye West is no threat to his children.

As fans of the rapper know, Kanye has been in somewhat of a rut over the past few weeks, acting erratically at times and going off on rants. But despite his recent health issues, Kanye is still keeping his cool around the kids and staying grounded. A source dished to People that there should be no reason for concern for West to be around his children — 5-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint, and 8-month-old Chicago.

“Kanye is fine with the kids, and there is zero worry about him being around his own children. He adores them, and would never do anything to damage them.”

“They see him as a fun dad because he is always very energetic when he’s with them,” the same source added.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Kanye West went off of his medication for bipolar disorder and according to a source, West believes that it was the drugs that were making him act weird from time to time.

“Kanye no longer thinks that he has a psychiatric problem and is telling everyone it was the drugs that did that to him,” the source dished.

The same source shared that Kim Kardashian is being really supportive of her husband at this time, but she is still drawing the line when it comes to certain things. For example, Kanye wanted to bring the kids to Africa with him to work on new music but that’s where Kim decided to draw the line.

“Kim obviously still supports him because she is in love, but there is no way that she would ever let her kids go to Africa with him. Not like this and not ever. Of course Kim is worried that he went off his medication, but he told her that he did it under the supervision of a doctor.”

In another recent interview, Kim shared that there was one thing about her husband that she would change and it wasn’t his state of mind or mental health issues. The Inquisitr shared that the reality TV star recently appeared on Ashley Graham’s podcast where she revealed the one shocking thing that she would change about her husband.

“I would say Kanye is definitely a little bit narcoleptic. He falls asleep, like, everywhere. My first fashion dinner when he was introducing us to people, they hardly spoke English and we were in France and he falls asleep at the dinner table in a restaurant,” she dished.

In the past, Kim has also spoken about with her husband’s bad habit of falling asleep in weird places but things could definitely be worse.