Rita Ora Bares All In Black-And-White Nude Photo Shoot On The Cover Of ‘Clash’ Magazine

The British pop singer is preparing for her second album release, "Phoenix," which is debuting six years after her previous album.

British pop singer Rita Ora is not afraid to show off her body. And in the newest cover shot of Clash magazine, Ora shows a lot, if not all, of what power her body wields to whomever decides to pick up the latest copy of the publication. She also shared the rather risque image to her Instagram account.

Ora is completely naked in the magazine’s latest issue, save for two pleather-looking sleeve-long gloves that cover her arms.

The singer, who is nearing the release of her second album Phoenix, explained to the magazine that her newest album seems like a new beginning.

“I feel like I’ve just started, in the weirdest way,” Ora said about her new album, according to reporting from Clash. “I know some people in the industry who I won’t name but who have messaged me to say, ‘You’re a badass for doing what you did.’ I earned a new found respect. Now, though, it’s time to put that stuff away and get this chapter going.”

There’s reason to feel like this is something brand new for her: Phoenix is Ora’s first album to be released in six years.

Clash included Ora as the fourth individual on its Issue 109 “Raw Power” series. The issue, the magazine wrote, has “celebrated the myriad forms of raw power manifest as synergetic unity, fearless emboldening, and purposeful enlightenment.” Ora is the final individual to be featured within Issue 109, the magazine said.

Ora is not unaccustomed to sharing images of herself to her Instagram followers that are highly revealing. Hours before the magazine released the image, Ora herself had shared a seemingly topless image of herself as she prepared to go to bed for the evening. In September, Ora also shared an image of herself in a black bikini in a pool, per a previous Inquisitr report.

Not everyone appreciates Ora’s skimpy outfits, according to reporting from the Sun. In fact, Ora’s own mother has criticized the 27-year-old singer for her swimwear and lingerie shoots that have left little to the imagination.

“I do criticize her quite a bit, like, ‘Please, can you not say that?’ ‘Can you not do that?’ ‘Put some clothes on, now!'” Vera Sahatçiu, Ora’s mother, said. “Every time she’s on in London, I go and have mother-daughter talks.”

Ora credits her body’s look to her vigorous workouts, which include a lot of cardio. Her visits to the gym are actually parts of her week that she looks forward to attending.

“I enjoy working out,” Ora said. “And I like the aftermath — that feeling of contentment.”