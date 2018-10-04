Kylie Jenner Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Halloween-Inspired Photo

Kylie Jenner is in a Halloween mood. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media this week to reveal a set of new snapshots to promote her brand new spooky-themed products for her Kylie Cosmetics line

According to an October 4 report by the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner looks like the queen of Halloween in the new photos, in which she wears a revealing black strapless top and black latex gloves.

The reality star’s sexy ensemble also showcases her ample cleavage. Jenner’s blonde and pink hair is parted down the middle in the photograph, and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head. She also dons gold earrings and a brightly colored yellow eye shadow with a nude lip.

Kylie’s Halloween collection includes lipstick, lip kits, gloss, eye shadow, and more, all of which have very fun and festive names.

“HALLOWEEN COLLECTION 18′ thank you so much for the love! it’s such an amazing feeling working on something for so long and to finally show you guys and you LOVE it!! this have been such a fun collection to create!! check it out if you haven’t already in my stories! launching 10/12 @kyliecosmetics,” Jenner captioned one set of photos for her new products.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner is learning to love her curves following the birth of her first child. As many fans will remember, Jenner gave birth to a baby girl with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, back in February.

The couple named their little bundle of joy Stormi Webster, and she’s totally changed Kylie’s life, as well as her body. However, Jenner is said to love having a new hourglass figure, which she reportedly believes resembles that of her older sister Kim Kardashian’s famous curves.

“Kylie’s butt is way bigger than it used to be and Kylie is totally embracing it, she loves having a big butt like Kim. She’s very proud of her growing booty, it’s her favorite body part now. Kylie feels sexier, curvier and more feminine than ever before and she feels it is all Stormi’s doing,” an insider dished of Jenner’s new body positive outlook.

In a recent question and answer video via YouTube, Kylie told her fans that her “butt” and “thighs” were “bigger” than before she gave birth to Stormi, and that she’s had to change her style up a bit, because she now has trouble finding clothes in her closet that will still fit her.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!