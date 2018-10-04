Watch BATE Borisov Vs PAOK Salonika UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

BATE Borisov, champions of Belarus 12 years running, hope to continue their winning start to the UEFA Europa League when they face Greek powerhouse PAOK.

BATE Borisov is a club that has been around in its current incarnation only since 1996, accordion to Agona Sport, and yet the team has become on a domestic level one of the most dominant in the world, winning 14 Belarus Super League titles — and the last 12 in a row. On Thursday, BATE attempts to take another step toward making a mark on Europe when they face current Greek Super League leaders PAOK Salonika in a UEFA Europa League Round Two match that will live stream from Borisov.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Thursday’s BATE Borisov vs. PAOK Salonika UEFA Europa League Matchday Two clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at 13,000-seat Borisov Arena in Borisov, Belarus, on Thursday, October 4. In the United Kingdom, that start time is 8 p.m., and in the United States and Canada Eastern Time zone, that start time will be 3 p.m., noon in the Pacific Time zone. In Greece, the match gets underway at 10 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time. In India, the live stream will start at 12:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Friday, October 5.

PAOK is off to a fast start on the domestic front, per the BBC, winning all of their first five matches after playing second in 2017/2018 and capturing the Greek Cup, as USA Today covered. But they fell to English powerhouse Chelsea 1-0 in their Europa League opener in Group L.

BATE Borisov, on the other hand, have won six straight across all competitions, including a win over Hungarian Nemzeti Bajnokság I champion side MOL Vidi in their Europa League Round One match, per UEFA, with a dominating 2-0 decision.

BATE Borisov go for win number seven in a row when they face PAOK in a Europa League match on Thursday. Matthew Lewis / Getty Images

To watch the BATE Borisov vs. PAOK Salonika UEFA Europa League Matchday Two showdown live stream online from Belarus, the only United States live stream available will be via B/R Live, which will carry the BATE vs. PAOK match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in the host country, Belarus 5 will carry the match as will Cosmote Sport 3 in Greece. In Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources for the BATE Borisov vs. PAOK Salonika Europa League match in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.