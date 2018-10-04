‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Mimi Lockhart’s Return Is Set To Be Explosive

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) will officially be back in Salem on Friday, and her return will likely bring some shocking moments for viewers.

According to an October 4 report by Soap Dirt, Mimi Lockhart’s return has been a long time coming. Fans have not seen the character in Salem for over a decade. However, she was once a fan favorite character, and a part of a beloved couple with Rex Brady (Eric Winters, at the time).

Now, Mimi is back in town for a short arc, and Days of our Lives viewers will get to see what she has been up to over the last ten years. Speculation and spoilers state that the baby girl Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) has been toting around — claiming as her daughter with Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) — may not be Bonnie’s daughter at all.

It seems that Mimi will likely be revealed as the baby girl’s mother, and many fans believe that Rex Brady will be named the baby’s father. As many Days of our Lives fanatics already know, actor Kyle Lowder — who had previously played the role of Brady Black on the soap — has been cast in the role of Rex.

It looks like viewers may see Mimi and Rex back together in Salem after all. Mimi will be back on the soap at the end of the week, and she’ll eventually share some scenes with her old nemesis, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), whom she has had beef with dating back to their high school days.

In addition, Rex’s return to Salem will be a family reunion for some fan favorite characters. Longtime Days of our Lives viewers know that Rex is the son of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor).

Rex and his twin sister, Cassie Brady, first came to Salem during a meteor shower — and were originally believed to be alien beings after being discovered by Belle Black and Shawn Brady.

Later it was revealed that Rex and Cassie — or the Gemini Twins as they were referred to — were genetically engineered children of Kate and Roman. Eventually Rex and Mimi started a romance, but their love story ended when Mimi became pregnant and got an abortion without telling her boyfriend.

When Rex found out about the abortion, he dumped Mimi and left Salem. Cassie quickly followed, and neither of the Brady twins have been seen since.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.