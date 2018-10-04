Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Trailer For New Movie With “Breaking Bad’s” Aaron Paul

Emily Ratajkowski is well known for posting sultry photos on Instagram but a new post today reveals that she’s making another big career move. Ratajkowski unveiled the trailer for her new movie with Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul. The film is called Welcome Home and shows the model and the actor as a couple facing impending danger as they try to repair their relationship at a house in the Italian countryside.

This isn’t Ratajkowski’s first film though. She also starred in Cruise this year alongside Spencer Boldman. The movie is more of a romantic comedy that’s set in the 1980s. In a review for Variety,writer Owen Gleiberman, gave her performance glowing praise.

“Emily Ratajkowski is probably best known for being one of the models in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, but let me just say: She may be a movie star. She is that good,” he writes in what reads like a very positive review of the film.

He goes on to add that she adds something of a playful “verve” to the movie opposite her co-star.

Ratajkowski has also been in other movies as well. She also had a role in I Feel Pretty with Amy Schumer. According to her page on IMDB, she was also in the movie In Darkness and has had roles in TV shows like Easy on Netflix and Entourage.

Based on the comments under the Welcome Home trailer, it’s clear that Ratajkowski’s fans are looking forward to seeing the model in this new movie.

Emily Ratajkowski has been expanding her career in the fashion industry too. As the Inquisitr recently reported, she walked the runway for Versace and Dolce and Gabbana.

For Versace, she wore a slinky black dress cinched at the waist with a skinny belt. For Dolce and Gabbana, she wore a light blue ruched knee length dress with a red rose in her hair. Her participation in Milan Fashion Week comes three years after her last stint on a major fashion runway.

Based on her Instagram, she was also in Paris for their fashion festivities but there are no reports of her modelling for any of the brands that showed their collections there. As the Inquisitr also reported, she was seen attending the Paco Rabanne show dressed in very low rise grey pants and a yellow t-shirt.

According to People Magazine, Welcome Home will be released on DirectTV on October 18 but it will be in theatres in November.