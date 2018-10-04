Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Land In Kentucky; Is ‘Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky’ Season 2 Coming Soon?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are planning to get married in her hometown.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright boarded a plane in Los Angeles on Wednesday and headed east for a trip to her hometown.

Just hours after showcasing photos from filming on the main title scenes of Vanderpump Rules‘ upcoming seventh season, Cartwright confirmed that she was “Kentucky bound” on Instagram and shared photos of her fiancé and their dogs on her stories page.

On day later, Cartwright returned to Instagram, where she shared a video of her family’s farm with the caption, “Good morning.”

Taylor also posted a number of photos and videos of their trip on his Instagram page.

As fans will recall, Taylor and Cartwright traveled to her hometown at this time two years ago to film the debut season of their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. However, the following year — after Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with Faith Stowers — they called it quits, and filming never began on Season 2.

Although the future of the series remains unconfirmed by Bravo TV, the couple’s recent trip to Kentucky comes at a pretty telling time. After all, their first season was filmed in the later months of the year and currently, Taylor and Cartwright have a lot to share with fans due to their upcoming wedding.

Months ago, Brittany Cartwright spoke of her upcoming wedding to Jax Taylor.

“I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was little,” Cartwright told People magazine in July. “I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle, so I don’t think that’s a surprise. I have a date set and all that stuff, but I think I’m going to focus on the engagement party first.”

Cartwright and Taylor enjoyed an engagement party weeks ago, and around the same time, Cartwright selected her bridesmaids — including Scheana Marie and a number of her hometown friends.

As for how involved Taylor has been in the wedding planning process, Cartwright told the magazine that he “likes to have his opinion.”

“I’ll ask him for stuff and he’ll give his opinion,” she said. “He has good ideas too so I think it’ll be more fun to do it together. But I have the say, actually… We just have been so happy. I can’t even be upset with him. I can’t stop smiling.”

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.